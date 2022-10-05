Governments Around the World Are Pushing for Cybersecurity Measures

Governments around the globe are pushing for a similar initiative to bolster their cybersecurity measures. With the world increasing its reliance on online technology, this shift is imperative.

On the other end of the spectrum, new technology is also developing that could trigger malicious attacks on public and private organizations. As such, governments realize this threat and are ready to make the necessary countermeasures.

"Cybersecurity continues to be high on the agenda of governments across the globe, with both national and local levels increasingly working to counter cybersecurity threats," a CSO article said. "Much like last year, 2022 has seen significant, government-led initiatives launched to help to address diverse security issues."

One shining example of governments taking the necessary steps to increase cybersecurity is the United Kingdom. In particular, as the nation looks towards nuclear power as an alternate source of energy, it's important that harnessing this potential doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

"The UK government outlined plans for a new cybersecurity strategy to protect the nations’ nuclear sector," the article added further. "Its aim is to build a comprehensive understanding of current sector cybersecurity strengths and challenges with key objectives to be achieved by 2026, as part of its wider National Cyber Strategy 2022. In the 2022 Civil Nuclear Cyber Security Strategy, the UK government outlined the goal of creating a civil nuclear sector which effectively manages and mitigates cyber risk in a collaborative and mature manner, with resilience in responding to and recovering from incidents."

One ETF That Focuses on Cybersecurity

Given this potential opportunity for growth, cybersecurity offers ETF investors a chance to look at funds like the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG). The fund seeks to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Cybersecurity Index.

BUG gives investors:

High growth potential: BUG enables investors to access high growth potential through companies that are positioned to benefit from the rising importance and increased adoption of cybersecurity technology.

An unconstrained approach: The ETF’s composition transcends classic sector, industry, and geographic classifications by tracking an emerging theme.

ETF efficiency: In a single trade, BUG delivers access to dozens of companies with high exposure to the cybersecurity theme.

Global diversification: The fund draws from companies across the globe with over 60% from the United States, but also 13% from Israel and 12% from Great Britain (as of August 31).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.