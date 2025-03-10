Government Contract Update: $9M payment to T-MOBILE USA, INC.

We just received data on a $9M payment to T-MOBILE USA, INC. from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-03-03 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICES TO INCLUDE DATA (EMAIL), TELEPHONE/VOICE (INCLUDING VOICEMAIL) AND/OR WIRELESS INTERNET FOR THE VA ENTERPRISE

We have seen $52,003,451 of award payments to $TMUS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Members of Congress have traded $TMUS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.

$TMUS insiders have traded $TMUS stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAUL MARCELO CLAURE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 385,000 shares for an estimated $78,745,701 .

. TELEKOM AG DEUTSCHE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,670 shares for an estimated $31,421,034 .

. G MICHAEL SIEVERT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $31,086,925 .

. PETER OSVALDIK (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $11,251,750 .

. MARK WOLFE NELSON (EVP and General Counsel) sold 42,769 shares for an estimated $9,249,223

CALLIE R FIELD (President, Business Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,566 shares for an estimated $5,207,257 .

. ULF EWALDSSON (President, Technology) sold 19,407 shares for an estimated $5,155,081

NESTOR CANO (EVP, Transformation and CIDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,100 shares for an estimated $2,561,308 .

. TERESA TAYLOR sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,885,200

SRIKANT M. DATAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,730 shares for an estimated $1,672,890 .

. MICHAEL J. KATZ (Pres, Mkting Stgy & Prods) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,290,900 .

. DARA BAZZANO (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,888 shares for an estimated $1,046,272 .

. LETITIA A LONG sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $254,188

We have seen 769 institutional investors add shares of $TMUS stock to their portfolio, and 746 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

