Government Contract Update: $9M payment to T-MOBILE USA, INC.

We just received data on a $9M payment to T-MOBILE USA, INC. from the Department of Veterans Affairs. This payment was made on 2025-03-03 by the Department of Veterans Affairs. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICES TO INCLUDE DATA (EMAIL), TELEPHONE/VOICE (INCLUDING VOICEMAIL) AND/OR WIRELESS INTERNET FOR THE VA ENTERPRISE
Our code mapped this contract to $TMUS.
$TMUS Government Contracts
We have seen $52,003,451 of award payments to $TMUS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICES TO INCLUDE DATA (EMAIL), TELEPHONE/VOICE (INCLUDING VOICEMAIL) AND/OR ...: $16,369,964
- IRS BASELINE REQUIREMENT FOR SMARTPHONES, HOTSPOTS, AND TABLETS.: $11,142,453
- EPA WIRELESS MOBILITY SERVICES: $1,753,000
- TASK ORDER FOR WIRELESS MOBILITY SERVICES FOR MAY 13, 2024-MAY 11, 2025: $1,265,519
- TASK ORDER FOR WIRELESS SERVICES: $1,250,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$TMUS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TMUS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$TMUS Insider Trading Activity
$TMUS insiders have traded $TMUS stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAUL MARCELO CLAURE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 385,000 shares for an estimated $78,745,701.
- TELEKOM AG DEUTSCHE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 189,670 shares for an estimated $31,421,034.
- G MICHAEL SIEVERT (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $31,086,925.
- PETER OSVALDIK (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $11,251,750.
- MARK WOLFE NELSON (EVP and General Counsel) sold 42,769 shares for an estimated $9,249,223
- CALLIE R FIELD (President, Business Group) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,566 shares for an estimated $5,207,257.
- ULF EWALDSSON (President, Technology) sold 19,407 shares for an estimated $5,155,081
- NESTOR CANO (EVP, Transformation and CIDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,100 shares for an estimated $2,561,308.
- TERESA TAYLOR sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $1,885,200
- SRIKANT M. DATAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,730 shares for an estimated $1,672,890.
- MICHAEL J. KATZ (Pres, Mkting Stgy & Prods) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,290,900.
- DARA BAZZANO (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,888 shares for an estimated $1,046,272.
- LETITIA A LONG sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $254,188
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TMUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 769 institutional investors add shares of $TMUS stock to their portfolio, and 746 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK removed 6,980,744 shares (-46.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,540,859,623
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,421,331 shares (-54.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $975,920,391
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,891,814 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $638,310,104
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,821,028 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $622,685,510
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 2,777,657 shares (+85.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $613,112,229
- FMR LLC removed 2,726,652 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $601,853,895
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,065,718 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $455,965,934
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.