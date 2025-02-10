Government Contract Update: $9M payment to SANOFI PASTEUR INC.

We just received data on a $9M payment to SANOFI PASTEUR INC. from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-01-31 by the Office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
MAINTAINING OF EMBRYONATED EGG SUPPLY FOR NON-SEASONAL PRODUCTION OF PANDEMIC VACCINE
We have seen $58,972,462 of award payments to $SNY over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS REQUIREMENT IS TO PROVIDE MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURES (MCMS), SUCH AS VACCINES AND ADJUVANT...: $14,423,695
- MAINTENANCE OF EMBRYONATED EGG SUPPLY FOR NON-SEASONAL PRODUCTION OF PANDEMIC VACCINE. THE ANTICIPATED CONT...: $14,257,476
- MAINTAINING OF EMBRYONATED EGG SUPPLY FOR NON-SEASONAL PRODUCTION OF PANDEMIC VACCINE: $8,885,214
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS REQUIREMENT IS TO PROVIDE MEDICAL COUNTERMEASURES (MCMS), SUCH AS VACCINES AND ADJUVANT...: $4,566,662
- 2024-2025 SANOFI FLU VACCINES FOR NSSC CUSTOMERS.: $4,134,173
Members of Congress have traded $SNY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of $SNY stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,596,662 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $380,165,631
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 6,527,260 shares (-70.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $314,809,749
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 5,946,912 shares (+197.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $342,720,538
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 3,890,678 shares (+209.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $224,219,773
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,041,391 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $175,275,363
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,647,802 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,703,490
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 1,894,282 shares (+31.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $109,167,471
