Government Contract Update: $9M payment to SANOFI PASTEUR INC.

We just received data on a $9M payment to SANOFI PASTEUR INC. from the Department of Health and Human Services. This payment was made on 2025-01-31 by the Office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

MAINTAINING OF EMBRYONATED EGG SUPPLY FOR NON-SEASONAL PRODUCTION OF PANDEMIC VACCINE

Our code mapped this contract to $SNY.

$SNY Government Contracts

We have seen $58,972,462 of award payments to $SNY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$SNY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

$SNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of $SNY stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

