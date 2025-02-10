Government Contract Update: $52M payment to NELNET SERVICING LLC

We just received data on a $52M payment to NELNET SERVICING LLC from the Department of Education. This payment was made on 2025-01-31 by the Department of Education. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) TASK ORDER FOR STUDENT LOAN SERVICING IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE USDS CONTRACT. ALL WORK AND DELIVERABLES PROVIDED MUST BE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE CONTRACT FOR THE TASK ORDER.

Our code mapped this contract to $NNI.

$NNI Government Contracts

We have seen $423,747,886 of award payments to $NNI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$NNI Insider Trading Activity

$NNI insiders have traded $NNI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM J MUNN (Secy/Chief Legal Off/Gen Coun) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $272,225

DEUN JONA M VAN sold 440 shares for an estimated $48,540

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $NNI stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.