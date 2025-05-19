Government Contract Update: $52M payment to THE BOEING COMPANY

We just received data on a $52M payment to THE BOEING COMPANY from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-02-10 by the Department of the Air Force. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

THE CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVIDE F-15QA AIRCREW AND MAINTENANCE TRAINING TO INCLUDE PROGRAM MANAGEMENT, FORMAL CLASSROOM, ACADEMICS, TRAINING DEVICE USAGE, AND HANDS-ON OPERATIONAL TRAINING IN SUPPORT OF QATAR EMIRI AIR FORCE (QEAF)

Our code mapped this contract to $BA.

$BA Government Contracts

We have seen $19,918,152,071 of award payments to $BA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BA stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

$BA Insider Trading Activity

$BA insiders have traded $BA stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHANIE F POPE (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BCA) sold 16,768 shares for an estimated $3,081,579

MICHAEL J CLEARY (Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $1,194,557 .

. DAVID CHRISTOPHER RAYMOND (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS) sold 3,899 shares for an estimated $729,163

JEFFREY S SHOCKEY (EVP, Gov Ops, GPP & CS) sold 3,205 shares for an estimated $650,198

UMA M AMULURU (EVP and Chief HR Officer) sold 3,158 shares for an estimated $570,759

$BA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 989 institutional investors add shares of $BA stock to their portfolio, and 1,117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

