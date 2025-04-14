Government Contract Update: $44M payment to CUMMINS INC

We just received data on a $44M payment to CUMMINS INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-01-08 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
AWARD/DELIVERY ORDER FOR CUMMINS V903 REMAN ENGINES.
Our code mapped this contract to $CMI.
$CMI Government Contracts
We have seen $104,668,158 of award payments to $CMI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AWARD/DELIVERY ORDER FOR CUMMINS V903 REMAN ENGINES.: $44,054,820
- DELIVERY ORDER W912CH-24-F-0136 TO CONTRACT W56HZV-23-D-0048 AUTHORIZING A QUANTITY OF 200 AMPV 675 HP NEW,...: $34,836,078
- DELIVERY ORDER FOR A QUANTITY OF 96 EACH, V903 M109 675 HP NEW ENGINES.: $16,964,736
- DELIVERY ORDER W912CH-24-F-0127 TO CONTRACT W56HZV-23-D-0048 AUTHORIZING A QUANTITY OF 40 AMPV 675 HP NEW V...: $6,910,560
- 4X 30RMP-1060A CUMMINS AMMPS MILITARY GENERATOR 120/208 VAC 3PH 60HZ8X 60RMP-1070A CUMMINS AMMPS GENERATOR ...: $758,917
$CMI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
$CMI Insider Trading Activity
$CMI insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK ANDREW SMITH (VP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,430 shares for an estimated $4,281,359.
- SHARON R BARNER (VP - Chief Administrative Off.) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,489 shares for an estimated $2,357,525.
- DONALD G JACKSON (VP - Treasury & Tax) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,985 shares for an estimated $1,775,696.
- LEO ALLEN BRUNO V DI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,945 shares for an estimated $1,773,081.
- JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187
$CMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 650 institutional investors add shares of $CMI stock to their portfolio, and 620 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 2,524,103 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $879,902,305
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 1,188,276 shares (+38220.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $372,453,229
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 668,819 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $233,150,303
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 502,065 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,019,859
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 409,365 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,704,639
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP removed 381,999 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,164,851
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 354,024 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,412,766
