Government Contract Update: $3M payment to PALANTIR USG INC

We just received data on a $3M payment to PALANTIR USG INC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2024-11-04 by the Department of the Air Force. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.

Our code mapped this contract to $PLTR.

$PLTR Government Contracts

We have seen $505,220,370 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 176 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 176 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,056 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 583 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.