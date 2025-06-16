Government Contract Update: $39M payment to CUMMINS INC

We just received data on a $39M payment to CUMMINS INC. from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-03-11 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

DELIVERY ORDER FOR A QUANTITY OF 232 EACH, V903 675 HP BFVS NEW ON SKIDS AND 5 EACH, V903 675 HP COMMON SPARE NEW IN CONTAINER ENGINES.

Our code mapped this contract to $CMI.

$CMI Government Contracts

We have seen $127,031,633 of award payments to $CMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$CMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 04/09 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/09 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CMI Insider Trading Activity

$CMI insiders have traded $CMI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ANDREW SMITH (VP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,430 shares for an estimated $4,281,359 .

. JOHN H STONE purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $332,079

JENNIFER RUMSEY (Chair and CEO) sold 0 shares for an estimated $187

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 764 institutional investors add shares of $CMI stock to their portfolio, and 719 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.