Government Contract Update: $36M payment to TRIUMPH ENGINE CONTROL SYSTEMS LLC

We just received data on a $36M payment to TRIUMPH ENGINE CONTROL SYSTEMS LLC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-01-17 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

CONTROL UNIT,SUPERV

Our code mapped this contract to $TGI.

$TGI Government Contracts

We have seen $71,907,365 of award payments to $TGI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$TGI Insider Trading Activity

$TGI insiders have traded $TGI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER H. ALLEN (CAO, GC & Secretary) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $886,200

$TGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $TGI stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

