Government Contract Update: $30M payment to PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC

We just received data on a $30M payment to PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. from the Department of Homeland Security. This payment was made on 2025-04-11 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

INVESTIGATIVE CASE MANAGEMENT (ICM) OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) SUPPORT SERVICES AND CUSTOM ENHANCEMENTS

Our code mapped this contract to $PLTR.

$PLTR Government Contracts

We have seen $601,548,677 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.

on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/26, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.

$PLTR Insider Trading Activity

$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 259 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 259 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,118 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 672 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

