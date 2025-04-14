Government Contract Update: $30M payment to PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC

We just received data on a $30M payment to PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. from the Department of Homeland Security. This payment was made on 2025-04-11 by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
INVESTIGATIVE CASE MANAGEMENT (ICM) OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) SUPPORT SERVICES AND CUSTOM ENHANCEMENTS
$PLTR Government Contracts
We have seen $601,548,677 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TASK ORDER #1 FOR MAVEN SMART SYSTEM - USER INTERFACE/USER EXPERIENCE (UI/UX) PROTOTYPE: $136,586,404
- INVESTIGATIVE CASE MANAGEMENT (ICM) OPERATIONS AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) SUPPORT SERVICES AND CUSTOM ENHANCEMENTS: $50,307,038
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $44,492,265
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $27,199,587
- PROJECT MANAGER INTELLIGENCE SYSTEMS & ANALYTICS / CAPABILITY DROP 2, COMMERCIAL SOLUTION FOR CAPABILITY DR...: $26,402,555
$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
$PLTR Insider Trading Activity
$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 259 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 259 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 28,407,565 shares for an estimated $1,579,775,513.
- STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 6,399,862 shares for an estimated $523,902,748.
- SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 46 sales selling 6,035,041 shares for an estimated $440,199,184.
- RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 782,607 shares for an estimated $54,490,375.
- DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 478,184 shares for an estimated $34,250,882.
- ALEXANDER D. MOORE has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $8,716,146.
- HEATHER A. PLANISHEK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 92,405 shares for an estimated $7,254,744.
- LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 51,775 shares for an estimated $3,809,702.
- ALEXANDRA W. SCHIFF has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 14,776 shares for an estimated $1,288,868.
$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,118 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 672 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 22,597,915 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,709,080,311
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 15,629,431 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,182,053,866
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,450,765 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,092,911,356
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 8,830,658 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,862,664
- NORGES BANK added 6,728,869 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,904,362
- MORGAN STANLEY added 6,008,349 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $454,411,434
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,863,049 shares (+89.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,422,395
