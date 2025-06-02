Government Contract Update: $26M payment to GENTEX CORPORATION

We just received data on a $26M payment to GENTEX CORPORATION from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-02-27 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED HEAD PROTECTION SYSTEM - PRODUCTION SYSTEMS

Our code mapped this contract to $GNTX.

$GNTX Government Contracts

We have seen $114,622,000 of award payments to $GNTX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GNTX Insider Trading Activity

$GNTX insiders have traded $GNTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH B JR ANDERSON sold 3,764 shares for an estimated $86,076

$GNTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $GNTX stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

