Government Contract Update: $26M payment to GENTEX CORPORATION

We just received data on a $26M payment to GENTEX CORPORATION from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-02-27 by the Department of the Army. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED HEAD PROTECTION SYSTEM - PRODUCTION SYSTEMS
We have seen $114,622,000 of award payments to $GNTX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510722984!HELMET,GROUND TROOP: $26,731,404
- NEXT GENERATION INTEGRATED HEAD PROTECTION SYSTEM - PRODUCTION SYSTEMS: $26,446,306
- 8511085640!HELMET,GROUND TROOP: $11,998,065
- 8510799984!HELMET,ADVANCED COM: $9,953,803
- 8510966015!HELMET,ADVANCED COM: $6,296,750
$GNTX insiders have traded $GNTX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH B JR ANDERSON sold 3,764 shares for an estimated $86,076
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $GNTX stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOKE & BIELER LP removed 3,773,106 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,913,369
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,860,969 shares (+487.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,660,577
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,768,197 shares (-15.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,498,990
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 2,695,117 shares (+142.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,796,226
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 2,461,835 shares (+148.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,360,755
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,424,471 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,490,174
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 2,211,392 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,525,433
