Government Contract Update: $10M payment to PAR HAWAII REFINING LLC

We just received data on a $10M payment to PAR HAWAII REFINING LLC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-01-22 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.
Here is the award's description:
8511138392!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION
Our code mapped this contract to $PARR.
$PARR Government Contracts
We have seen $292,109,257 of award payments to $PARR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510868045!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $17,784,215
- 8511138372!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $10,136,296
- 8511138392!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $10,136,296
- 8510744839!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $10,056,312
- 8510744828!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION: $10,056,312
$PARR Insider Trading Activity
$PARR insiders have traded $PARR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM PATE (Director) sold 67,700 shares for an estimated $1,098,094
- WILLIAM MONTELEONE (President and CEO) sold 26,507 shares for an estimated $419,075
$PARR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $PARR stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 934,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,314,816
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 911,392 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,937,714
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 683,817 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,207,760
- SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 641,423 shares (+417.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,512,922
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 586,003 shares (+43.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,604,589
- BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES, LP added 566,991 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,292,982
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 530,866 shares (+58.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,700,893
