Government Contract Update: $10M payment to PAR HAWAII REFINING LLC

We just received data on a $10M payment to PAR HAWAII REFINING LLC from the Department of Defense. This payment was made on 2025-01-22 by the Defense Logistics Agency. We received this data from USASpending.gov.

Here is the award's description:

8511138392!TURBINE FUEL,AVIATION

$PARR Government Contracts

We have seen $292,109,257 of award payments to $PARR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$PARR Insider Trading Activity

$PARR insiders have traded $PARR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM PATE (Director) sold 67,700 shares for an estimated $1,098,094

WILLIAM MONTELEONE (President and CEO) sold 26,507 shares for an estimated $419,075

$PARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $PARR stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

