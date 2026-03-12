Governing Through Complexity: How Boards Can Strengthen Resilience in a Volatile Global Risk Era

By Vanessa Mesics, Co-Lead, Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence

Boards have always been charged with steering organizations through uncertainty. Yet in today’s landscape, what has changed is the density of disruptions and the dispersion of power shaping them. Policy fluidity, geopolitical fragmentation, and accelerating AI adoption are no longer episodic risks to be monitored—together, they form a continuous operating environment that is reshaping oversight, strategy, and competitive boundaries.

In this context, board effectiveness depends on a shift from periodic oversight to continuous foresight. When certainty is no longer a reasonable planning assumption, resilience comes from the board’s ability to sense emerging enterprise risks, deepen its expertise, make decisions with incomplete information, and adapt faster than shocks propagate.

During a recent State of the Boardroom webinar hosted by the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence and NYU’s Program on Corporate Compliance and Enforcement (PCCE), experts in public policy, global risk, and AI governance offered a pragmatic roadmap for boards navigating an increasingly volatile era.



A Polycentric, Shock Prone World—With AI as a Force Multiplier

The global order is becoming increasingly polycentric. Power to shape outcomes is no longer anchored primarily in U.S. leadership—it is dispersed across states, rising middle powers, non‑state actors, and technology firms whose platforms can often shift markets faster than governments can respond.

Boards should plan as if uncertainty is the baseline—they can no longer assume that political, regulatory, or economic systems will converge toward stability. Practically, boards should consider:

Integrating geopolitical lenses into strategy reviews, including supply chain resilience, currency exposure, and market access.

Pressure testing core assumptions for a world of de‑risking, friend‑shoring, and data sovereignty.

Recognizing that AI heightens both upside and interdependence: it accelerates decision cycles, amplifies information asymmetries, and increases the potential blast radius of cyber and data related incidents.

To build institutional muscle memory, boards can move beyond tabletop discussions and engage in targeted war‑games around plausible shocks—such as abrupt trade measures, AI-enabled critical infrastructure incidents, or rapid currency moves. These exercises are most valuable when translated into clear playbooks, pre-defined decision triggers, escalation paths, and cross functional protocols. Many boards will find it useful to dust off the playbook from the not-so-long- ago global pandemic.



Policy and Regulation as Strategic Variables—Not Compliance Footnotes

Today, policy and regulation are not after-the-fact constraints to be managed once strategy is set. They are forward inputs to capital allocation, operating models, and competitive positioning. Jurisdictional divergence across data governance, AI regulation, tariffs, and industrial policy can create friction for global operators. In this environment, response speed often matters as much as response accuracy.

Boards can operationalize this reality by:

Establishing a live policy radar focused on priority markets, with direct linkage to strategic capital and supply chain decisions.

Setting a quarterly cadence for deep dives on fiscal, monetary, and trade signposts to help translate quickly-shifting headlines into scenarios, risk appetites, and hedging guardrails.

At the center of this monitoring: AI. Regimes such as the EU AI Act illustrate how oversight now requires a comprehensive, organization-wide view of AI use, spanning both products and internal tools.

Practical board-level actions include mandating an AI register and baseline controls that travel with each use case: risk classification, data provenance, model testing, privacy-by-design, and lifecycle governance across enterprise and product contexts. Cross-border data strategies should anticipate friction in approvals and retraining, with jurisdiction-specific pathways that keep core capabilities moving without fragmenting governance.



U.S. Policy Dynamics: Operational Implications Over Ideology

Where U.S. policy intersects the global picture, the signal for boards is not ideological, but operational. Narrow political margins and reactive legislating create short-cycle swings that can alter incentives quickly and unpredictably.

Near term, boards should not expect sweeping legislative reform. Instead, they should plan for uneven follow-through and incremental, tactical measures. Actionable board moves include:

Building governance routines that translate U.S. policy signals into scenario-based decisions, rather than one-off compliance check-ins.

Ensuring management has fast-update mechanisms to adjust strategy as agency guidance, enforcement priorities, or funding mechanisms shift.

Boards that anchor on stalemate as a planning assumption—and focus on adaptability rather than prediction—are often better positioned to move when rules or incentives change.



Economic Crosswinds and the Discipline of Hedging

Macroeconomic uncertainty remains a defining feature of the operating environment. Monetary policy paths, debates over dollar primacy, and the strategic use of tariffs continue to shape funding conditions and operating risk across markets. Tariffs, in particular, function both as negotiating leverage and as structural endpoints, often with uncertain legality and significant second-order effects.

Boards can reinforce discipline by asking management to:

Distinguish long-term fundamentals from short-term noise, while maintaining disciplined hedging strategies as policy cycles turn.

Stress-test liquidity, foreign exchange exposures, and pricing models against scenarios that combine rate changes, tariff shocks, and volatility spikes.

Tie these scenarios to execution playbooks across audit, risk, and treasury, with predefined actions for counterparty and collateral risk.

AI could help strengthen this discipline by enabling more frequent scenario refreshes, automated early warning signals, and real time monitoring of spread and volatility triggers.



Balancing AI Opportunity With Guardrails

For many organizations, the greater strategic risk now lies in failing to adopt AI prudently, rather than adopting it at all. Global competitors are moving quickly, and laggards may feel the impact in talent markets, product velocity, and operative leverage.

At the same time, the regulatory picture remains fragmented. Boards are navigating a U.S. approach oriented towards enabling private-sector development, a China regime focused on content and training-data controls, and a European model that treats AI as a product subject to safety-style obligations. Even within Europe, regulatory frameworks continue to evolve as policy makers balance safety with competitiveness.

A practical governance model, “The Three Gs,” can help boards balance innovation with control:

Greenlight approved AI capabilities that meet enterprise standards.

approved AI capabilities that meet enterprise standards. Guardrails that define acceptable use, risk thresholds, and escalation.

that define acceptable use, risk thresholds, and escalation. Guidance and training that equip employees to use AI responsibly.

To this end, boards should consider requiring a portfolio view of AI value creation—across efficiency, growth, and safety—and apply the same discipline used for financial oversight to model risk. That includes testing data quality, monitoring drift, validating outcomes against business KPIs, and defining clear offramps if performance or compliance falters. This rigor allows organizations to scale high-value use cases faster while protecting what matters most: safety, transparency, IP, data flows, and critical infrastructure.

Additionally, the board should focus on workforce implications. Pairing AI with domain experts—who understand both business context and technological limitations—remains the highest-value use case. Investment in reskilling and early-career pathways can also help preserve the future expertise that automation may otherwise erode.



What High-Performing Boards Do Next

Going forward, high-functioning boards treat uncertainty as a working assumption. Committee charters are evolving, and targeted expertise in geopolitics and AI governance is moving from “nice to have” to table stakes. Some boards are formalizing roles that unify horizon scanning and response—such as a Chief Geopolitical Officer—while others are establishing explicit accountability for AI oversight, model risk, data governance, and cross border compliance. Education is continuous and applied. Board sessions blend briefings with hands-on simulations, and escalation protocols for cross-border data and AI incidents are regularly rehearsed with management.

The next phase of board effectiveness may be defined by the ability to connect policy, geopolitics, and AI into a single operating rhythm. The practical stance is clear: expect uneven policy follow‑through, embrace a mindset shift that treats persistent uncertainty as normal, and balance AI’s opportunity with strong guardrails and workforce support. Resilience is not a destination—it is a cadence: sense, decide, adapt, repeated at board level.



