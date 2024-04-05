Abstract Tech
Corporate Governance

The Total Economic Impact™ of Nasdaq Boardvantage®: Delivering 106% ROI and Efficiency Gains

Is your board still relying on outdated, manual processes for governance and decision-making? If so, you could be missing out on cost savings, efficiency gains, and risk reduction offered by board management software. Findings from a 2025 commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study reveals how Nasdaq Boardvantage® can help transform board management for organizations worldwide.

What Is Nasdaq Boardvantage?

Nasdaq Boardvantage is a board management platform that centralizes meeting materials, streamlines board communications, and automates workflows. With end-to-end security, productivity tool integrations, and 24/7 client support, Nasdaq Boardvantage is built to help meet the demands of board members, executives, and governance professionals.

Key Findings from the Forrester TEI Study

Forrester Consulting interviewed decision-makers using Nasdaq Boardvantage and built a composite model representing their aggregated experience to quantify the platform’s impact over three years. Here’s what they found:

Significant ROI and Fast Payback

  • 106% Return on Investment (ROI)
  • $75,000 Net Present Value (NPV)
  • Less than 6 months payback period

Business Benefits

  • 50% Efficiency Gains: By year three, the composite organization’s governance team cut board meeting preparation time in half with customizable dashboards, real-time editing capabilities, and integration with internal systems.
  • 40% Reduced Risk of Exposure to Breach Costs: Advanced security features, such as single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), encryption, and audit trails, helped lower the likelihood of costly breaches.
  • Centralized Collaboration: The composite organization’s board members and executives collaborated more effectively, preserved institutional knowledge, and made faster, better-informed decisions.
  • Responsive Support: Nasdaq’s client support ensures 24/7 coverage, from onboarding to ongoing training.

Real-World Results

The composite organization reported that Nasdaq Boardvantage helped:

  • Retire inefficient, manual, and risky processes like email and paper-based workflows
  • Streamline document management and board packet creation
  • Improve compliance and auditability
  • Enhance board engagement and decision-making speed

Click here to download this infographic.
 

An infographic explaining the ROI and Benefits of Nasdaq Boardvantage based on Forrester TEI studies

Why Organizations Are Using Nasdaq Boardvantage

  • Pressure for Better Governance: As organizations grow and regulations evolve, boards face increasing pressure to modernize operations, improve transparency, and protect sensitive data—and are looking for solutions to help.
  • Data Privacy & Security: With Nasdaq Boardvantage, organizations gain granular access controls, robust encryption, and detailed audit trails—addressing the top concerns of today’s information security teams.
  • Scalability & Flexibility: Whether you’re managing multiple boards, committees, or jurisdictions, Nasdaq Boardvantage adapts to your needs and scales with your organization.
  • User-Friendly Experience: Interviewees praised Nasdaq Boardvantage for its intuitive interface and minimal learning curve, making it easy for both tech-savvy and non-technical board members to adopt.

Who Should Download the TEI Study?

  • Governance professionals seeking to streamline board operations
  • Board members and executives looking for closed, centralized access to materials
  • IT and compliance leaders focused on reducing risk and improving auditability
  • Organizations evaluating board management solutions and wanting real-world ROI data

Ready to Transform Your Boardroom?

The Forrester Consulting TEI of Nasdaq Boardvantage study outlines actionable insights, detailed financial analysis, and real-world testimonials. If you’re considering a board management platform—or want to make the business case for upgrading your current solution—this resource is for you.

Download the full study now!

