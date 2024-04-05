The Total Economic Impact™ of Nasdaq Boardvantage®: Delivering 106% ROI and Efficiency Gains

Is your board still relying on outdated, manual processes for governance and decision-making? If so, you could be missing out on cost savings, efficiency gains, and risk reduction offered by board management software. Findings from a 2025 commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study reveals how Nasdaq Boardvantage® can help transform board management for organizations worldwide.

What Is Nasdaq Boardvantage?

Nasdaq Boardvantage is a board management platform that centralizes meeting materials, streamlines board communications, and automates workflows. With end-to-end security, productivity tool integrations, and 24/7 client support, Nasdaq Boardvantage is built to help meet the demands of board members, executives, and governance professionals.

Key Findings from the Forrester TEI Study

Forrester Consulting interviewed decision-makers using Nasdaq Boardvantage and built a composite model representing their aggregated experience to quantify the platform’s impact over three years. Here’s what they found:

Significant ROI and Fast Payback

106% Return on Investment (ROI)

$75,000 Net Present Value (NPV)

Less than 6 months payback period

Business Benefits

50% Efficiency Gains: By year three, the composite organization’s governance team cut board meeting preparation time in half with customizable dashboards, real-time editing capabilities, and integration with internal systems.

40% Reduced Risk of Exposure to Breach Costs: Advanced security features, such as single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), encryption, and audit trails, helped lower the likelihood of costly breaches.

Centralized Collaboration: The composite organization’s board members and executives collaborated more effectively, preserved institutional knowledge, and made faster, better-informed decisions.

Responsive Support: Nasdaq’s client support ensures 24/7 coverage, from onboarding to ongoing training.

Real-World Results

The composite organization reported that Nasdaq Boardvantage helped:

Retire inefficient, manual, and risky processes like email and paper-based workflows

Streamline document management and board packet creation

Improve compliance and auditability

Enhance board engagement and decision-making speed

Click here to download this infographic.

