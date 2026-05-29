Closing the Trust Gap: How Board Expertise Drives Stakeholder Confidence

By Lisa Pozhydaieva, Senior Board Advisory Manager and Adrianne Trainor, Corporate Governance Specialist

Board members and leaders today are navigating more than complexity; they are also increasingly responsible for restoring trust. This challenge is underscored by what the Edelman Trust Institute characterizes as a “crisis of grievance,” reflecting a growing disconnect between institutions and the stakeholders they serve.

Against this backdrop, trust—both internal and external—now sits at the very core of sound corporate governance. Internal trust is shaped by how employees experience leadership, purpose, and culture. External trust reflects how shareholders, customers, and broader society perceive an organization’s leadership and strategic direction. Maintaining both is essential to long-term value creation.

Trust must be cultivated. It exists across multiple stakeholder groups, each with distinct and often competing expectations that require ongoing balance. For boards, this places greater emphasis not only on what they oversee, but the interplay among board expertise, composition, and culture.

The Foundations of a Trust-Centric Board

Boards who consistently earn stakeholder confidence tend to share a common set of interconnected characteristics, including:

Agility, adaptability, and transparency : Effective boards continuously assess the skills, knowledge, and expertise required to remain effective, balancing a long-term view with the flexibility to adapt focus as priorities evolves. This is underpinned by a culture of open and transparent communication that strengthens confidence among all stakeholders.

: Effective boards continuously assess the skills, knowledge, and expertise required to remain effective, balancing a long-term view with the flexibility to adapt focus as priorities evolves. This is underpinned by a culture of open and transparent communication that strengthens confidence among all stakeholders. Diversity of perspectives : Diversity in experiences, background, tenure, and expertise is critical to effective decision-making. Board composition is intentionally aligned to strategic needs of the organization, incorporating both traditional capabilities and emerging areas of relevance.

: Diversity in experiences, background, tenure, and expertise is critical to effective decision-making. Board composition is intentionally aligned to strategic needs of the organization, incorporating both traditional capabilities and emerging areas of relevance. Commitment to mission, vision, and values : Effective boards reinforce trust through consistency, ensuring decisions align to and advance the organization’s stated purpose, ethical standards, and compliance requirements.

: Effective boards reinforce trust through consistency, ensuring decisions align to and advance the organization’s stated purpose, ethical standards, and compliance requirements. Stakeholder awareness: Effective boards recognize sustainable success extends beyond shareholder gains. Actively considering the perspectives of employees, customers, and communities can better position boards to guide the organization in a way that builds credibility.

Together, these elements help boards build a crucial—yet delicate—ecosystem of trust, as they navigate often diverging stakeholder expectations. In this context, boards that proactively evaluate and evolve composition to align with the organization’s values and long-term objectives foster a culture of openness, curiosity, and constructive challenge. Such practice of transparent oversight may better position boards to not only fulfill their responsibilities but also earn and sustain stakeholder confidence.

Moving Toward a Future-Fit Board

Findings from Nasdaq’s 3rd Annual Global Governance Pulse survey reinforce this shift. Board member, executive, and governance professional respondents indicated that AI and machine learning (45%) and cybersecurity and data privacy (28%) were among the most important skills that would enhance board composition. Yet many boards still lack the depth of expertise needed to engage in these areas with confidence. As a result, strategic discussions can be constrained—particularly when it comes to understanding underlying systems, data dependencies, and broader business implications. Without adequate fluency in emerging areas, critical issues risk being surfaced too late, addressed in isolation, or missed altogether.

Given this context, what does a future-fit board look like? It is not one that simply adds expertise to address individual risk types in isolation, but one that evolves in step with a constantly shifting risk and opportunity landscape. Practically, this requires a more intentional approach to board composition and engagement. Boards should regularly assess whether the right mix of expertise is represented around the table to support informed, forward-looking dialogue. That assessment should be grounded in the organization’s long-term strategic objectives, helping determine whether to onboard individuals with more nuanced expertise, establish new committees, or regularly engage internal or external subject-matter experts.

In doing so, boards not only strengthen the quality of their oversight, but can also reinforce stakeholder trust by demonstrating credible, informed stewardship and a clear ability to anticipate and respond to the issues that matter most.

Turning Vision into Action

For many boards, the challenge is embedding these principles consistently into practice. The actions below provide practical guidance on how this can be achieved:

Maintain a dynamic skills matrix that outlines the board’s current skill set, clearly identifies gaps in composition, and includes emerging skills alongside traditional ones required to navigate evolving market dynamics and strategic priorities.

that outlines the board’s current skill set, clearly identifies gaps in composition, and includes emerging skills alongside traditional ones required to navigate evolving market dynamics and strategic priorities. Broaden board recruitment strategies to prioritize complementary skills and diverse experiences. Consider candidates with nontraditional resumes to identify board members who have multidisciplinary and cross-functional expertise, particularly in areas shaping future growth and risk.

to prioritize complementary skills and diverse experiences. Consider candidates with nontraditional resumes to identify board members who have multidisciplinary and cross-functional expertise, particularly in areas shaping future growth and risk. Provide ongoing board education by allocating time for thorough, targeted learning on evolving topics. Engage both external experts and internal leaders in structured knowledge-sharing sessions and scenario planning exercises can help ensure this learning is continuous and intentional.

by allocating time for thorough, targeted learning on evolving topics. Engage both external experts and internal leaders in structured knowledge-sharing sessions and scenario planning exercises can help ensure this learning is continuous and intentional. Embed forward-looking items into the board agenda , proactively addressing crisis readiness, innovation opportunities, competitor developments, and emerging risks before they become urgent issues.

, proactively addressing crisis readiness, innovation opportunities, competitor developments, and emerging risks before they become urgent issues. Strengthen stakeholder understanding by establishing structured engagement mechanisms with customers, employees, regulators, and the broader communities the organization impacts.

Conclusion

In today's dynamic environment, maintaining trust is an ongoing responsibility and core component of long-term value creation. A board culture and board–management dynamic that prioritize transparency, accountability, and alignment can help strengthen stakeholder confidence while enabling disciplined execution.



Boards that embrace this approach are better positioned to lead in an era of purposeful and trusted governance. Those that don’t risk becoming increasingly disconnected from the stakeholders they serve and the futures they aim to shape. Ultimately, the path forward requires understanding. Without greater fluency in areas like AI, data, and cybersecurity, which represent both significant risk and opportunity for organizations, boards are less able to engage deeply, limiting confidence and the ability to drive meaningful, strategic dialogue.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.