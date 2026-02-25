Got $500? 2 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold for Decades.

Key Points

Bitcoin has been one of the top-performing assets of the past decade, and could hit a price of $1 million by the year 2030.

Ethereum's diversified blockchain ecosystem provides plenty of future upside potential.

Together, Bitcoin and Ethereum account for 70% of the total market cap of the crypto market.

While there are literally millions of different cryptocurrencies, only a tiny percentage of them have been around for more than a decade. And of those, only a handful have shown the type of consistent, year-over-year upside potential to consider making them part of a long-term buy-and-hold portfolio.

Here's a closer look at two top cryptocurrencies worth holding onto for the long haul. While there may be considerable volatility with them on a daily, weekly, or even monthly basis, you can safely hold onto them for decades.

1. Bitcoin

The obvious pick, of course, is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It's the oldest, largest, and best-known cryptocurrency. It is typically the first cryptocurrency in any portfolio, and it has become a favorite of both retail and institutional investors.

What makes Bitcoin so appealing is its off-the-charts upside potential. For more than a decade, Bitcoin has consistently ranked among the top-performing assets in the world. Back in February 2016, Bitcoin was trading for less than $450. Today, it trades for just north of $65,000. And as recently as October 2025, Bitcoin was trading for the nose-bleed price of $126,000.

There's no guarantee that Bitcoin can turn in an encore performance over the next decade. But all signs seem to point that way, especially now that the U.S. Treasury has designated Bitcoin a "strategic" asset worthy of holding onto for the long haul. According to some high-profile investors, Bitcoin could hit a price of $1 million by the year 2030, simply based on the increasing pace of institutional adoption.

2. Ethereum

My second pick is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). It ranks second only to Bitcoin in terms of market cap, and has been one of the only cryptocurrencies capable of keeping up with Bitcoin for an extended period of time. Since its launch back in July 2015, Ethereum is up an unbelievable 67,500%.

Ethereum offers a fully diversified blockchain ecosystem that includes everything from blockchain gaming to decentralized finance (DeFi). By investing in Ethereum, you are investing in a core building block of the future crypto economy.

Many of the most popular blockchain innovations of the past 10 years -- including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), meme coins, stablecoins, tokenized assets, and prediction markets -- launched first on the Ethereum blockchain. Moreover, Ethereum has already experienced some early success with embracing artificial intelligence (AI) as a driver of future growth.

Any other cryptocurrency investment options?

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have established track records dating back a decade or longer. And both have demonstrated the potential for sizzling returns going forward. So are there any other cryptocurrencies worthy of consideration for a long-term portfolio?

The answer, unfortunately, is no. Many of the highest-upside cryptocurrencies launched during the crypto boom of 2020-2021, and simply don't have the type of long-term track record we're looking for. And older cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) have either fizzled out completely or failed to demonstrate consistent, year-over-year returns.

But no worries. Together, Bitcoin and Ethereum account for 70% of the total market cap of the crypto market. By investing in them, you are sure to capture most of the upside that comes from investing in crypto for the long haul.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.