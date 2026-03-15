Got $3,000? Should You Buy Bitcoin, XRP, or Gold?

Key Points

Gold is a store of value that could be at home in many portfolios.

Bitcoin is a newer store of value that's also worth owning.

XRP's investment thesis has a lot of moving parts that need to play out, but the potential upside is significant.

10 stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares ›

Most investors need exposure to both precious metals like gold, and to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). Each of these assets holds and gains value differently, and demands a different approach from the people who own it.

You don't have to choose only one of these three today and hold it forever. But if you're ranking them, and you have $3,000 to invest, the best option depends on what's already in your portfolio and how much riskt you can stomach. Let's look at each to see why this is the case.

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Gold doesn't need a single catalyst

There's a reason gold has been the fallback asset for anxious investors for thousands of years now. It's scarce, and everyone accepts that it has value. And thanks to plenty of upheaval in our world today, it's reasonable to expect gold to continue to gain in value. The price of the SPDR Gold Shares, (NYSEMKT: GLD), a gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) that grants exposure to the spot price of gold, is up by 79% during the past 12 months alone (as of March 11).

During that period as well as before, central bank purchases have been a relentless tailwind, with global gold holdings now accounting for nearly 20% of official reserves. Persistent questions about the dollar's reserve currency status, not to mention global trade policy and geopolitical instability, have only reinforced demand for gold. None of these price drivers will ever require a stunning product launch or an earnings report to go better than expected.

At the same time, gold isn't something that's capable of creating new features for itself. So it's inherently an asset that probably won't provide the same returns as a riskier one. Nonetheless, if you have no exposure to a safe-store-of-value investment like gold in your portfolio, it's a good idea to invest the $3,000 you have on hand.

Bitcoin is the classic crypto pick

Bitcoin, despite being called digital gold from time to time, is a far riskier investment than gold.

The thesis for buying Bitcoin is somewhat similar to gold's. It's a scarce asset which is increasingly accepted as a store of value. Many organizations, individuals, and governments are purchasing it to ensure that they have a sufficient allocation for the future, when it will only be harder to mine, and likely more expensive to buy.

When the next halving cuts newly produced supply in half, sometime in about March or April 2028, only 225 new Bitcoins will be added to the circulating supply on a daily basis compared to 450 today. No person, company, or government can change that schedule, and the inevitability of the halving is itself part of what gives Bitcoin value, as it's a property that investors can depend on to shape its supply indefinitely.

If you don't already own some, you should probably consider buying at least a little, assuming that your portfolio is already diversified with safer picks from the traditional financial world.

XRP carries the widest range of outcomes

XRP is the wildcard here, with huge upside potential and real risks in roughly equal measure.

XRP isn't as scarce as Bitcoin, and although it might store some value, it's really intended to be used as a financial tool of sorts by financial institutions. Ripple, XRP's issuer, wants to build an entire financial services stack around XRP and its chain, the XRP Ledger (XRPL). This means a bank or currency exchange house could do everything from saving fees on money transfers to tapping liquidity and managing tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on one platform.

Ripple is framing the coin as the lifeblood that ties its various financial products and services together by acting as a medium for settling transactions and paying transaction costs on its network, among other purposes. If big banks end up using the XRPL in the ways that Ripple envisions, they will likely end up boosting the price of the coin by way of needing to buy a lot of it.

Nonetheless, investors need to be aware that as of today, generating demand for XRP isn't immediately value-accretive to holders. Each transaction fee is very small, as are the ledger's other expenses for users. So it will take a truly colossal amount of sustained and intense financial activity on the XRPL to meaningfully boost XRP's price.

So don't buy this coin until you own safer investments like gold as well as Bitcoin, and consider that it might be more appropriate to allocate a smaller sum than $3,000 if you decide to buy it.

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.