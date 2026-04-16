Got $3,000? Palantir Might Be the 1 Defense‑Tech Name Where Trump‑Era Contracts Actually Support a Long‑Term Thesis

Key Points

Palantir's AIP platform is driving triple-digit percentage growth in its U.S. commercial business.

Its Maven offering becoming a "program of record" points to long-term, durable revenue baked into defense budgets.

Because it trades at extreme multiples, even a slight growth slowdown could trigger a major correction in the share price, despite the company's strong fundamentals.

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Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one of the most expensive stocks in the S&P 500 by almost any standard measure. It trades at roughly 60 to 80 times forward expected revenue, depending on the day, and a number of credible Wall Street analysts think the stock could lose more than half its value from here. When an investment bank like Jefferies says a stock has 51% downside -- its 12-month price target is $70, and Palantir opened Thursday trading at $144.29 -- you shouldn't wave it off.

But here's what I think those bear cases miss, and why Palantir may be the rare case where a dependency on government contracts is actually a feature rather than a vulnerability.

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Maven isn't a pilot program anymore

In March, Deputy Secretary of Defense Steve Feinberg signed a memo establishing Palantir's Maven Smart System as an official Pentagon "program of record." That phrase sounds bureaucratic, and it is, but in defense contracting terms, it's about as permanent as anything gets.

Program-of-record status means Maven enters the military's formal multiyear budget system, with a protected line item across budget cycles. Experimental programs may get cut. Programs of record don't.

Maven is a command-and-control AI platform that ingests data from more than 150 sources -- satellite imagery, drone video, radar, infrared sensors, signals intelligence -- and runs computer vision algorithms to identify battlefield targets in near-real time. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has said Maven can generate 1,000 targeting recommendations per hour. During Operation Epic Fury against Iran in early 2026, it reportedly processed 1,000 targets in the first 24 hours of operations. President Donald Trump publicly praised Palantir afterward.

The contract structure is bullish

Most defense contract criticism focuses on concentration risk -- one company, one agency, one contract. Palantir has structured its government relationships differently. The $10 billion enterprise agreement the Army signed with the company in July 2025 consolidated 75 separate active Palantir contracts under a single framework. That consolidation means that Palantir is not winning a contract; it is the infrastructure.

The Army specifically cited the need to stop managing "dozens of contracts with varying terms" as the reason for that consolidation. But as a client, you don't build that kind of consolidation around a vendor you're planning to replace.

The Maven contract ceiling itself went from $480 million in May 2024 to $1.3 billion in May 2025, with a $795 million modification added later in 2025. That isn't a company simply winning new deals. That's a company where the deal ceiling keeps getting raised because its products keep getting used.

Here's what I think is actually underappreciated about Palantir by investors: Its U.S. commercial revenue grew 137% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025. Not government. Commercial. And its guidance projects U.S. commercial revenue exceeding $3.1 billion in 2026, which would amount to year-over-year growth of at least 115%. For context, the company's entire commercial segment -- domestic and international combined -- accounted for a smaller share of the business three years ago.

The AIP platform -- Palantir's AI application layer -- is what's driving this. The commercial business is now large enough that Palantir is not solely dependent on the federal government to sustain its growth trajectory. It could maintain it even if there were a change in the political administration in Washington or a shift in government priorities.

The risk with Palantir

At its current share price, the market is not just pricing in strong execution; it has been pricing in a future of near-perfect execution for years. The company's own guidance for 2026 calls for $7.2 billion in revenue, implying 61% growth. That would be a remarkable number to get to. Moreover, any meaningful deceleration in growth -- say, to 40% -- could create significant downside pressure on the stock, regardless of the underlying business quality. Some of the best businesses in the world have been terrible short-term investments for those who purchased shares at peak enthusiasm.

There's also a newer risk that deserves attention: The AI Guardrails Act, a bill introduced in the Senate last month, would restrict autonomous targeting and kill-chain artificial intelligence (AI) applications. If that legislation passes, it could complicate how Maven could be deployed in its fully autonomous mode -- a configuration the Pentagon has been explicitly pushing toward.

So, what would $3,000 buy you?

It buys you portfolio exposure to a tech company that is now embedded in every U.S. combatant command, has 20,000 active users on its military AI platform, and is doubling the size of its commercial business even as it keeps expanding its government business. It also buys you a stock that has already compounded more than 1,500% over the past three years, which means most of the easy money has been made.

To me, the right framing isn't "Is Palantir a good company?" It clearly is. The question is whether those who buy the stock at its current price have enough of a margin of safety in case the business doesn't hit its ambitious targets. For a long-term investor who can hold through volatility and doesn't need the money in the next two years, the answer might be yes -- but only in the context of a diversified portfolio, and only if Palantir represents a speculative position, not a core holding.

Put $3,000 in for the long haul -- if you're willing and able to watch the stock price fluctuate by 40% in either direction along the way without blinking.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Jefferies Financial Group and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.