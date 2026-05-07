Got $2,000? 2 Brilliant Stocks to Buy Before June.

Key Points

Chipotle Mexican Grill is showing early signs of a traffic and execution rebound.

Spotify is evolving beyond music into a broader platform, but its short-term guidance weakness is masking its strong cash flow and expanding monetization potential.

10 stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill ›

The S&P 500 has bounced back sharply from its April lows,but not every stock came along for the ride. Two of the most consumer-facing growth companies in America -- one feeding 1.1 million people daily, the other streaming music to 761 million -- just reported earnings that were better than feared. Yet the market responded to one report with indifference and the other with a sell-off.

1. Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock is down roughly 34% from its all-time high, still carrying the hangover from CEO Brian Nicol's departure in mid-2024 and a year of traffic softness that shook investor confidence in the brand. For much of 2025, the question was whether this was a fixable execution problem or a structural crack. Its Q1 2026 results gave a credible answer: fixable.

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The company reported total revenue of $3.09 billion, up 7.4% year over year, with comparable restaurant sales rising 0.5%, reversing the declines of Q4 2025. That comps number doesn't sound all that dramatic, but context matters: Wall Street had expected a 0.7% decline in same-store sales, so this was a genuine beat. Restaurant transactions grew 0.6%, meaning real people came back -- it wasn't just higher menu prices doing the work. CEO Scott Boatwright said the results "exceeded expectations" for the quarter and that the momentum has carried into Q2.

What's happening beyond the income statement is the more interesting investment story. Chipotle relaunched its Chipotle Honey Chicken, its popular "swicy" protein, across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, and Germany, pairing the relaunch with a $0 delivery fee promotion on app and website orders through May 11. That is a deliberately consumer-facing activation designed to rebuild digital ordering habits while expanding international brand awareness in the same push. The company opened 49 new restaurants in Q1, 42 of which used the Chipotlane drive-through format, which has structurally higher throughput and margins than traditional locations.

Chipotle is not a cheap stock on a pure price-to-earnings basis. It never has been. What investors are paying for is the long-term unit growth story and the brand's ability to claw back margins once cost pressures ease. If Q2 same-store sales come in positive again, expect the market to start rerating the stock.

2. Spotify

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) delivered what was, by every operational measure, a strong first quarter. Revenue reached 4.53 billion euros, up 14% in constant currency. Gross margin hit a Q1 record of 33%. Operating income rose to 715 million euros, up 40% year over year, with a 15.8% operating margin. Free cash flow hit a Q1 record of 824 million euros. The number of monthly active users reached 761 million, 2 million higher than it had guided for.

The stock fell nearly 12% after the report came out because management's guidance for Q2 operating income of 630 euros million was lower than analysts' expectations. That is a real disappointment worth acknowledging. But step back: A company with 3.2 billion euros in trailing-12-month free cash flow and 8.8 billion euros in cash is not a fragile business -- it's a maturing one.

What's building underneath the headline numbers is the structural expansion of what Spotify is. The platform now hosts more than 700,000 audiobook titles across 22 markets, and serves up roughly 7 million podcast titles. In late April, the company announced a partnership with Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) to license more than 1,400 workout videos for premium subscribers -- Spotify's first move into fitness content. These additions matter because they increase the perceived value of a premium subscription, which, in turn, supports continued price increases without causing churn. Spotify raised prices in major markets in both 2023 and 2024, and subscriber growth continued both times.

The co-CEO transition is a risk worth noting. Founder Daniel Ek stepped back as CEO at the start of 2026, handing the reins to Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström. Leadership transitions at high-growth companies are never risk-free. But its Q1 execution -- record margins, record free cash flow, user growth ahead of guidance -- suggests the business is running well regardless of who sits in the CEO's office.

For an investor with $2,000 and a 12-month to 18-month horizon, both stocks offer a version of the same thesis: dominant consumer brands trading at discounts created by temporary noise, while doing the type of structural work that compounds into long-term returns.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill, Peloton Interactive, and Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $36 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.