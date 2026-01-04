Got $100,000? The 1 ETF I Would Buy Is VTI

Key Points

While many investors would lean towards tech and growth stocks, diversification may be the better choice.

Including small caps in a portfolio can help produce superior long-term risk-adjusted returns.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) provides the best combination of long-term buy-and-hold coverage at minimal cost.

With the U.S. stock market still pushing toward new all-time highs, the temptation might be to continue going all in on growth and tech stocks. If you have years or decades to invest, that might make sense. After all, these stocks tend to have higher upside potential, and a long-term time horizon gives you a chance to ride out the highs and lows.

However, I'd take a different approach and stick with the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI). It gives you the benefit of broad diversification with a growth tilt and helps prevent you from becoming too concentrated. Plus, it invests in some corners of the market that appear quite undervalued at the moment.

If I had $100,000 to invest today, here's the case for VTI.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is a cornerstone investment

VTI is the kind of fund that has a place in almost any portfolio. It invests in roughly 3,500 different U.S. companies of all sizes. And with an expense ratio of just 0.03%, it costs almost nothing to own.

This makes it the prototypical buy-and-hold ETF. If you've got $100,000 and simply want to let long-term compounding do its thing, VTI is an ideal choice.

The inclusion of small caps

While there's nothing wrong with choosing a U.S. large-cap fund, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), for a core portfolio holding, I think VTI works better because of its all-cap exposure.

Mid- and small caps have underperformed large caps for a while, but small caps have the potential to improve absolute and risk-adjusted returns over time. Plus, their unique dynamics can actually help reduce overall portfolio risk.

Even though they've lagged lately, that doesn't mean they should be avoided.

A rotation out of tech

The tech/growth rally has been going on nearly interrupted for three years. That's a lengthy streak by historical standards. While it doesn't prevent those stocks from continuing to outperform, it does suggest that maybe it's time to consider looking beyond that group for leadership.

VTI provides exposure to sectors, such as financials, healthcare, and industrials, in a way that tech and growth ETFs don't. Plus, the approximately 25% exposure to smaller companies means it derives some of its upside potential from different areas of the market.

VTI still has the heavy tech exposure, but its broader take on the market makes it less reliant on a narrow rally.

In summary, if I had $100,000 to put to work now, VTI would be my choice. Its broad diversification helps spread out its investment, while the addition of small caps creates a value opportunity that could begin working again long-term.

David Dierking has positions in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.