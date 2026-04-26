Got $1,000 to Invest in Crypto? Here's How to Think About Allocating It.

Key Points

Generally speaking, the optimal crypto asset allocation for any portfolio is between 1% and 5%.

The two cornerstone cryptocurrencies for any crypto portfolio are Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Investors in search of higher upside potential can add more-speculative cryptocurrencies, such as XRP or Solana, to the overall mix.

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When it comes to investing in crypto, one of the most important factors to keep in mind is asset allocation. It can determine how fast your portfolio grows over time, as well as how it performs during periods of extreme market volatility.

With that in mind, here's a quick three-step approach to crypto asset allocation.

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Step 1: Choose your overall portfolio mix

The first step is to decide how much of your overall portfolio should be allocated to crypto. As a rule of thumb, the optimal portfolio allocation to crypto will be somewhere in the range of 1% to 5%.

If you choose a percentage lower than that, you are losing out on the upside potential of crypto. And if you choose a percentage higher than that, you are likely introducing far too much risk and volatility into your portfolio.

For the majority of buy-and-hold investors, a 1% allocation makes the most sense. So, if you plan to invest $1,000 in crypto, that means the size of your overall market portfolio should be $100,000.

Step 2: Choose your cryptos

The next step is to choose your cryptocurrencies. It might sound obvious, but Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) should be the primary holding in your portfolio. Bitcoin is still the bellwether, accounting for 60% of the total value of the crypto market. As a result, it should account for about 60% of your overall crypto mix.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) should account for at least 10% of your overall crypto mix. That's because Ethereum, as the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world, accounts for 11% of the total value of the crypto market.

Depending on your overall risk-reward profile, you might choose to add other digital coins to the mix. For example, some investors might want to add some XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) or Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) in order to boost the potential for higher returns over the long haul.

The problem here, however, is that these two tokens are much riskier and more speculative than either Bitcoin or Ethereum. Moreover, there are fewer spot exchange-traded funds to choose from for XRP and Solana, making exposure to them a bit harder to achieve.

Step 3: Benchmark using crypto market indexes

For benchmarking purposes, the crypto market index that I'm keeping my eye on right now is the Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) 50 Index, which holds a basket of 50 different crypto assets and bills itself as "the premier global benchmark index for digital assets."

Even with all this diversification (i.e., holding 50 crypto assets, instead of just a couple), the current weighting of Bitcoin in this index is 50%, and the current weighting of Ethereum is 25%; there's 10% allocated to XRP and 5% to SOL.

If you're looking to invest $1,000 in crypto, that works out to $500 to Bitcoin, $250 to Ethereum, $100 to XRP, and $50 to SOL. The remaining $100 can be allocated to more speculative choices, including meme coins.

From there, it's just a matter of rebalancing over time. If all goes according to plan, your holdings will track the broader crypto market, leading to outsize returns for your overall market portfolio.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.