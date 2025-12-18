Got $1,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

Key Points

Nvidia boasts of exceptional multiyear revenue visibility.

Alphabet’s full-stack AI approach is proving to be a key competitive advantage.

IonQ can prove to be a high-growth, high-risk addition to a large and well-diversified investment portfolio.

The Federal Reserve's much-awaited 25-basis-point interest rate cut, announced on Dec. 10, has not delivered the market relief many investors had hoped for. While tech stocks initially jumped, the optimism was quickly replaced as renewed concerns around artificial intelligence (AI)-powered stocks resurfaced. Investor sentiment has further deteriorated after AI cloud giant Oracle missed earnings estimates in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Nov. 30, 2025), raising concerns about its ability to convert high-level capital investment into sustained profits.

With markets swinging sharply in response to changing sentiment, long-term investors can convert today's uncertainty into an entry opportunity. In case you have $1,000 not required to pay bills and debt or kept aside for contingencies, then investing in any of these three stocks can help generate wealth in the long run.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) might seem like the most obvious buy-and-hold pick for decades, and for good reason.

The company's exceptional long-term order visibility, worth nearly $500 billion of Blackwell and Rubin systems through 2025 and 2026, is itself a strong indicator of the durability of its long-term growth trajectory. While $150 billion in orders have already shipped, $350 billion worth of orders remain. Nvidia has expanded its strategic partnership with Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed AI company HUMAIN to jointly deploy up to 600,000 of its latest GPU systems over the next three years. This, coupled with a new compute capacity supply agreement with Anthropic, has expanded Nvidia's multiyear demand in addition to the $500 billion.

The reopening of the Chinese market is also a significant growth catalyst, considering that Nvidia once earned nearly 20% to 25% of its data center revenue from this market. Recently, the U.S. government approved the export of Nvidia's H200 chips to China, provided that 25% of the revenue is paid to the U.S. Treasury. According to a Reuters report, the company has informed Chinese clients that it is evaluating options to expand H200 chip production to meet the surging demand. While the Chinese government has yet to formally approve the purchases of these chips, the report notes that several Chinese technology companies, including Alibaba and ByteDance, have already contacted Nvidia to secure supply.

Despite the stellar demand, visibility, and expanding market access, Nvidia stock trades at a forward earnings multiple of 23 and a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.48. While the stock may experience short-term volatility due to changes in hyperscaler spending and policy shifts, its long-term growth story remains intact. Hence, investors should be picking up a stake in this stock, especially at its current reasonable valuation levels.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has also become a crucial player in the global development of AI infrastructure. The company exited the third quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025) with a Google Cloud backlog of $155 billion, up 46% on a sequential basis. Customers also entered into a larger number of deals valued at over $1 billion in the first nine months of 2025, compared to the combined total of the previous two years. Additionally, nearly 70% of the company's cloud customers are already using the company's AI products.

The rapid pace of enterprise adoption and improved multiyear revenue visibility of Google Cloud can be partly attributed to the company's full-stack AI strategy, spanning AI infrastructure, proprietary chips, AI models, and enterprise platforms. The full-stack approach is helping Google Cloud support large-scale AI deployments more efficiently. This, in turn, is contributing to improving margins and deepening existing customer relationships.

Beyond Cloud, Alphabet's strategy of embedding AI across its ecosystem is also delivering strong results. AI experiences are already driving higher engagement in Search through AI Mode and AI Overviews. The company is seeing a higher number of overall queries, including commercial queries, which present additional avenues for monetization. YouTube is also benefiting from AI-driven recommendation systems and is witnessing robust double-digit revenue growth from advertising and subscriptions.

Alphabet is generating durable cash flows from its consumer products, while Google Cloud is well positioned to ride the multiyear enterprise AI wave. The company trades at 27.6 times forward earnings, which appears rich. However, considering its scale, diversified revenue base, and technological edge, Alphabet can be a solid long-term pick even at an elevated valuation level.

IonQ

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is too speculative to serve as a core holding in a diversified portfolio. However, this quantum computing specialist could still merit a small allocation for investors seeking exposure to its long-term growth optionality or those growth drivers that cannot be fully modeled.

IonQ has delivered exceptional top-line performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025), with revenue soaring 222% year over year to $39.9 million, exceeding even the upper end of its own guidance by 37%. IonQ also has $3.5 billion in cash and no debt on its balance sheet, allowing the company to invest in future growth initiatives.

Management has highlighted multiple technical and product-specific milestones. The company successfully deployed its #AQ 64 Tempo system (capable of running large and complex quantum circuits) three months ahead of schedule and achieved a record two-qubit fidelity of 99.99% (meaning the system executes two-qubit operations correctly 99.99% of the time).

IonQ is focused on expanding its presence beyond quantum computing, into associated areas, such as quantum networking, sensing, and security, through targeted acquisitions, including that of Oxford Ionics, Vector Atomic, and a controlling stake in ID Quantique. The company is also exploring commercialization opportunities through large-scale solutions-based contracts and a land-and-expand strategy. The company is thus striving to build long-term and sticky client relationships.

Still, investors should remain aware of IonQ's risks, considering that the company is loss-making and incurring significant expenses on innovation. IonQ stock trades at 208.3 times sales, which is also very rich. Yet, the stock can be a good addition provided it does not exceed 5% of a large diversified portfolio.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, IonQ, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.