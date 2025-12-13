Got $1,000? 1 Tech Stock to Buy and Hold for Decades

Key Points

Reddit is becoming a default destination for people to get information on almost anything.

Analysts expect its earnings per share to grow at high rates.

Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) is one of the fastest-growing social platforms, with 116 million daily active users. It is the third-most-visited site in the U.S., just behind YouTube.

If you have $1,000 to invest, this growth stock could be a rewarding investment that grows in value over the next few decades.

Why buy Reddit stock

It's a great sign that Reddit's advertising revenue continues to grow at a significantly faster rate than its daily active user base. Reddit is experiencing strong growth, with daily active users increasing by 19% year over year in the last quarter. This translated to an impressive 68% year-over-year increase in advertising revenue, and there's a good explanation for this growth.

"Reddit" is one of the most frequently searched keywords on Alphabet's Google. People are specifically seeking out Reddit to find helpful answers on various topics, including product reviews. This also means Reddit is attracting people who may have high purchase intent when shopping, which is valuable to advertisers. This makes Reddit unique in the social media landscape, and the company is clearly monetizing its user base effectively.

Stocks can be volatile from year to year, but over the long term, they tend to track the growth of a company's profits. Analysts expect the company's earnings per share to grow at an annualized rate of 42% in the coming years. This represents more than enough growth to potentially turn a $1,000 investment in Reddit into $2,000 by 2030. If Reddit someday has 1 billion users on its platform, that could spell several thousand dollars in investment value in the coming decades.

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool recommends Reddit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.