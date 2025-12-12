Got $1,000? 1 Tech Stock to Buy and Hold for Decades.

Key Points

Applied Digital is poised to benefit from the growing demand for additional data center capacity.

The stock is trading at just 10 times projected operating profit over the next five years.

10 stocks we like better than Applied Digital ›

A few years ago, there were not enough chips for companies investing in artificial intelligence (AI). Today, chips are no longer a problem. The main bottleneck is securing access to electricity for new data centers.

This is a significant opportunity for data center builders like Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD). The stock has climbed more than 300% in 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

If you have extra cash you can afford to commit to a long-term investing strategy, this stock offers substantial upside.

Why buy Applied Digital stock

The latest research from Morgan Stanley projects a 47-gigawatt shortfall in available electricity for data centers over the next several years. Applied Digital has two data center sites in North Dakota, with other projects planned for the long term. It currently has 286 megawatts operational in North Dakota, with a total of 4 gigawatts in its active development pipeline.

Applied Digital is only addressing a fraction of the projected energy shortfall. However, the high demand creates tremendous profit potential for the business.

The company reported an 84% year-over-year increase in revenue in the recent quarter. It has already signed a multibillion-dollar deal with CoreWeave but has been in active talks with other hyperscalers.

Each megawatt of data center power is worth several million dollars. The deal with CoreWeave is expected to bring Applied Digital's annual operating profit to $500 million, with the potential to grow that to $1 billion in the coming years through additional deals. With the stock's market cap at just under $10 billion, which implies a conservative 10 times multiple on future operating profit, investors may be able to multiply their investments in this company over the next decade and beyond.

Should you invest $1,000 in Applied Digital right now?

Before you buy stock in Applied Digital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Applied Digital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $499,978!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,609!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.