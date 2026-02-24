Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Price Target Increased by 14.41% to 68.85

The average one-year price target for Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) has been revised to $68.85 / share. This is an increase of 14.41% from the prior estimate of $60.18 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.53% from the latest reported closing price of $65.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gorman-Rupp. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 14.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRC is 0.15%, an increase of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.64% to 19,508K shares. The put/call ratio of GRC is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mechanics Financial holds 1,007K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 830K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing an increase of 67.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 209.45% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 774K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 2.81% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 773K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 34.37% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 725K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

