Gorman-Rupp Co Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $15.797 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $8.335 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gorman-Rupp Co reported adjusted earnings of $15.797 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $179.045 million from $169.513 million last year.

Gorman-Rupp Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.797 Mln. vs. $8.335 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $179.045 Mln vs. $169.513 Mln last year.

Scott A. King, CEO of Gorman-Rupp, said: “We were pleased to report record sales, earnings per share and incoming orders during the quarter. Sales increased in the majority of our markets led by the municipal market benefiting from infrastructure spending, including strong demand for flood control and storm water management. In addition, a number of our markets are benefiting from increased demand related to data center construction. While we will continue to monitor tariffs and plan to mitigate their impact through selling price increases, we believe that our primarily U.S. based supply chain provides a competitive advantage.”

