Gorilla's Shackleton Deal Clears a Major Hurdle: Here's Why it Matters

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR recently hit a major milestone with its deal to buy Shackleton Finance after the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) signed off on the change of control needed to close the deal. This regulatory green light can unlock the next chapter in Gorilla’s growth plan.

The process started a couple of months ago when Gorilla announced its intention to acquire Shackleton Finance, a UK-authorized Alternative Investment Fund Manager. GRRR deploys AI infrastructure like data centers, GPU-as-a-Service and other large digital projects across Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Historically, the company has had to raise money through equity or debt, which can dilute shares or strain the balance sheet. Securing an FCA-regulated capital platform gives Gorilla a new lever.

Once the deal closes, Shackleton Finance will become Gorilla Tech Capital, fully regulated to manage institutional money alongside Gorilla’s own projects. This new arm will let Gorilla structure special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) to co-invest with outside capital at the project level.

The company is targeting $2-$3 billion in assets under management by 2027, which could meaningfully speed up project rollouts without leaning heavily on share issuance. With a regulated capital platform, the company can tap long-term institutional funding and scale its AI infrastructure buildout faster across global markets. This matters even more given Gorilla’s pipeline is now above $7 billion, driven by advanced-stage opportunities in AI and GPU-focused infrastructure.

GRRR’s Rivals are Also Accelerating Global Growth

Major peers like Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW and Zscaler, Inc. ZS are scaling globally through acquisitions and platform expansion. Palo Alto is benefiting from the enterprise shift toward fewer vendors and integrated security stacks, supported by major deals like CyberArk and Chronosphere, which broaden its identity and observability capabilities. Zscaler is also strengthening its cloud-native zero-trust platform through targeted acquisitions such as Red Canary and SquareX, expanding detection and security automation. Both companies already operate at global enterprise scale with strong recurring revenue models, while GRRR remains an early-stage player with limited scale.

Gorilla Technology’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Gorilla Technology have gained 1% year to date, outperforming the broader industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, Gorilla Technology trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.36X, below the industry average of 2.34X. Yet it carries a Value Score of D.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gorilla Technology’s 2026 earnings implies a 1.1% decrease year over year, followed by 60.9% growth next year.

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The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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