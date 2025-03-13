Gorilla Technology Secures AI Partnership With $100B Global Edge Fund

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR was recently named the exclusive AI and digital infrastructure partner for the $100 billion Global Edge Fund, marking a major milestone in its expansion. This deal will not only drive short-term financial gains for the company but also position Gorilla as a key player in the AI-powered digital revolution, reinforcing its long-term growth strategy. The company also raised its 2025 revenue guidance from the previous $90-$100 million to $100-$110 million.

The Global Edge Fund, led by Brazil Invest-Abu Dhabi Investment Fund, is a large-scale initiative focused on digital transformation, cybersecurity and AI-driven infrastructure. Of its total investments, $20 billion is earmarked for digital advancements in the United States, while $80 billion will support projects in South America, including Brazil.

As part of the partnership, Gorilla CEO Jay Chandan has been appointed to the Global Edge Fund’s board of directors, which is expected to enable close collaboration between technology development and investment execution. The fund designated $20 billion from its infrastructure investments to support digital transformation using Gorilla's solutions.

This could significantly boost GRRR’s revenue streams in the coming years. Investors may see this as a sign of long-term stability and expansion, supporting the company’s latest efforts to dispel ‘unnecessary confusion’ sparked by a recent report.

Beyond this deal, two additional investment funds are in the pipeline, a $20 billion EMEA-focused fund supporting digitization across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and a Southeast Asia-focused fund ranging from $50 billion to $100 billion, with $20-$40 billion set aside for Thailand’s national infrastructure projects. This will likely open doors to new markets across these regions and bring more contracts for GRRR.

Gorilla’s role in these initiatives highlights the increasing demand for AI-powered solutions in smart cities, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure. As such, the company is positioned to play a leading role in the next phase of global digital transformation.

GRRR’s Price Performance

Shares of Gorilla Technology have gained 317.5% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 43.2% increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Gorilla Technology currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN and Visa Inc. V. While Coinbase sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Visa carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coinbase’s current-year earnings of $7.32 per share has witnessed six upward revisions in the past month against no movement in the opposite direction. COIN beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 46.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $7.79 billion, implying 18.7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s current-year earnings indicates 12.4% year-over-year growth. V beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues implies a 10.2% year-over-year increase.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.