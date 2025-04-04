Gorilla Technology Reports 2024 Earnings: Pipeline Getting Bigger?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR recently announced 2024 adjusted EPS of $2.02, significantly outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing from the year-ago level.

Total revenues grew 15.4% year over year to $74.67 million in 2024. The report signals a company in transformation, building out infrastructure, diversifying geographies and optimizing its revenue streams for recurring growth.

GRRR’s 2024 Performance Highlights

Its 2024 results underscore significant progress in scaling its AI and cybersecurity business and growing demand for its services. New contracts, global expansion and disciplined execution benefited the company.

Its full-year gross margin of 50% declined from 69.1% a year ago due to a change in the business mix.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was recorded at $20.62 million, while adjusted net income was $21.3 million.

Balance Sheet

Total cash position was $37.5 million at 2024-end. Unrestricted cash increased to $21.7 million from $5.3 million a year ago. It completed March 2025 with $33 million in total cash and $20 million in unrestricted cash.

Outstanding debt was reduced to $21.4 million at 2024-end, down by around $3.7 million from the year-ago level.

2025 Outlook

GRRR reiterated its 2025 revenue guidance of $100-$110 million. The same for 2026 is estimated to be higher than the 2025 guidance.

It has a backlog of $93 million for 2025. GRRR also has a backlog of $67 million for 2026.

It expects 2025 gross margins to be within the top end of the 40-50% range. Also, the company anticipates 20-25% EBITDA margins for the year. It foresees 2025 operating cash flows to be in the positive.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company intends to reduce its debt burden by selling its property in Taipei. It has more than $2 billion in signed contracts in its pipeline, along with another $4.6 billion in late-stage contracts, formal MOUs and others. These have long-term commercial scope and are complex in nature.

How Did Other Stocks Perform?

Here are some stocks in the broader Business Services space that have already reported earnings for the December quarter: Gen Digital Inc. GEN, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS and Mastercard Incorporated MA.

Gen Digital reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% on strong operational leverage, growth in the higher-value U.S. market and the broad-based expansion across the product portfolio. Gen Digital’s customer retention rate also grew to 77.5%.

Fidelity National reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.40, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7% onrobust recurring revenue growth in both its segments and new sales momentum. Improved higher-margin license revenues benefited the Capital Market Solutions segment. However, higher costs of revenues partially offset Fidelity National’s positives.

Mastercard Incorporated reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $3.82 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8% due to increased gross dollar volume, cross-border volumes, strong demand for value-added services and growth in switched transactions due to robust consumer spending. However, the upside was partly offset by Mastercard’s escalating operating expenses and higher rebates and incentives.

