Gorilla Technology to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Global technology solution provider Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 2, 2026, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings is currently pegged at 30 cents per share on revenues of $34.75 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has remained stable over the past 60 days.

Over the past three quarters, it beat earnings estimates once and missed twice.

The full-year 2025 earningsestimate is currently pegged at 84 cents per share, indicating a 113.7% year-over-year improvement. The same for revenues is pegged at $100.55 million, marking a 34.7% increase from a year ago.

Earnings Whispers for Gorilla Technology

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

For the December quarter, GRRR has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping GRRR’s Q4 Results?

London-based Gorilla Technology is expected to have closed the fourth quarter on a stronger footing, supported by sustained global demand for its AI-driven, security-focused solutions. Momentum across AI infrastructure, public safety and enterprise deployments in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas likely underpinned revenue growth, reflecting improved execution and broader commercial traction.

Importantly, select project milestones were likely completed and invoiced in the fourth quarter. These phases are typically among the higher-margin components of long-cycle contracts, which could have contributed to improved margins and a stronger cash position.

The company is expected to have maintained disciplined operational control during the quarter. Ongoing debt-reduction initiatives are expected to have further strengthened the balance sheet, while tight cost management likely supported profitability. Continued investment in product innovation may also have enhanced its competitive positioning across government and enterprise markets.

Management previously guided for 2025 revenues of $100-$110 million, adjusted EBITDA of $20-$25 million and adjusted net profit of $15-$20 million, alongside positive cash flow from operations.

How Are Other Technology Services Firms Positioned?

Companies like HUYA Inc. HUYA and Hello Group Inc. MOMO in the Computer and Technology space are scheduled to report earnings around mid-March.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUYA’s current-quarter EPS and revenues is pegged at 3 cents and $244.88 million, respectively. The revenue estimate indicates 19.5% year-over-year growth. The earnings estimate remained stable over the past 60 days.

The consensus mark for Hello Group’s current-year EPS and revenues is pegged at 76 cents and $1.43 billion, respectively. The revenue estimate suggests 45.3% year-over-year decline.

