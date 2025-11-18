Gorilla Technology Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Pipeline Increased

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR announced third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 24 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7% and decreasing 17.2% from the year-ago level.

Total revenues were recorded at $26.5 million in the third quarter, a 32% year-over-year jump and beat the consensus mark by 1.8%. The growth signals its execution on AI infrastructure, public safety and enterprise projects in different regions like Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gorilla Technology Group Inc. Quote

GRRR’s Q3 Performance Highlights

Operating expenses increased 39% year over year to $9.5 million, due to net fair value remeasurement. Cost of revenue jumped 57.3% to $16.6 million in the third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million increased 21% year over year. Improving contracting and vendor alignment is enhancing its efficiency.

Its 5G and AI infrastructure projects across Southeast Asia are expected to witness accelerating deployment activity through the fourth quarter. Its projects in the MENA region are reaching the final execution phase.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents were $110.2 million at third-quarter-end, up from $21.7 million at 2024-end. Total debt was reduced to $15.1 million at third-quarter-end, down from $21.4 million at 2024-end.

Net operating cash outflow in the first nine months of 2025 was $15.1 million, up from $9.9 million a year ago.

Outlook

GRRR reiterated its 2025 revenue guidance of $100-$110 million. The same for 2026 is estimated at $137-$200 million. Its pipeline currently stands above $7 billion, backed by advanced-stage AI and GPU infrastructure opportunities.

It expects 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be within $20-$25 million. It foresees 2025 operating cash flows to be positive.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Other Technology Services Firms Perform?

Companies like Gen Digital Inc. GEN and SLB N.V. SLB in the Technology Services space have already reported earnings for the September quarter. Here’s how they have performed.

Gen Digital reported adjusted earnings of 62 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.64%. The figure improved 14.8% year over year, backed by higher demand for Gen Digital’s AI-driven cyber safety solutions, including Genie Scam Protection. Its Cyber Safety revenues amounted to $814 million in the fiscal second quarter, up 3% year over year.

SLB has reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 69 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents, driven by growth in the Digital segment and two months of contribution from the ChampionX acquisition. The bottom line, however, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s level of 89 cents.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SLB Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.