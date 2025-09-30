Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) Price Target Increased by 28.07% to 37.23

The average one-year price target for Gorilla Technology Group (NasdaqCM:GRRR) has been revised to $37.23 / share. This is an increase of 28.07% from the prior estimate of $29.07 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.22% from the latest reported closing price of $19.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gorilla Technology Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRRR is 0.01%, an increase of 78.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 115.63% to 3,997K shares. The put/call ratio of GRRR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,244K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 327K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing an increase of 77.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRRR by 175.40% over the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 185K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company.

SBI Securities Co. holds 156K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares , representing an increase of 23.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRRR by 23.89% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 86K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRRR by 9,726.30% over the last quarter.

