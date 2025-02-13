Gorilla Tech Gr Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Gorilla Tech Gr. Our analysis of options history for Gorilla Tech Gr (NASDAQ:GRRR) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $120,350, and 18 were calls, valued at $1,110,229.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $30.0 for Gorilla Tech Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Gorilla Tech Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Gorilla Tech Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Gorilla Tech Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GRRR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $12.7 $12.1 $12.1 $15.00 $181.5K 2.2K 168 GRRR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.6 $9.3 $9.6 $25.00 $144.0K 20 0 GRRR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.1 $6.6 $7.0 $30.00 $140.0K 569 247 GRRR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.1 $4.9 $5.0 $25.00 $100.0K 686 286 GRRR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.2 $11.5 $12.2 $25.00 $97.6K 592 91

About Gorilla Tech Gr

Gorilla Technology Group Inc is primarily engaged in providing information, software, and data processing services. It is a provider of video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, edge AI data analytics, and operational technology (OT) security solutions and services. Its reportable segments are video IoT and security convergence and Other segments.

In light of the recent options history for Gorilla Tech Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Gorilla Tech Gr Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,978,412, the GRRR's price is up by 6.57%, now at $25.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Gorilla Tech Gr

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Northland Capital Markets has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Gorilla Tech Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Gorilla Tech Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

