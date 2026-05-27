Gorilla Jumps 13% as AI Infrastructure Expansion Picks Up Pace

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR jumped 12.9% yesterday after it announced a strategic agreement with Indonesia-based NeutraDC to secure AI-focused data center capacity across Asia. The deal starts with 5.5 megawatts of capacity and is expected to scale to roughly 18MW by November 2026. This infrastructure will support enterprise AI workloads, GPU deployments and commercial AI services as demand for computing power rises sharply in the region.

Instead of waiting to build facilities from scratch, Gorilla locked in existing capacity through a regional operator, allowing faster rollout and lower execution risk. This will reduce upfront construction costs and shorten deployment timelines, helping the company monetize demand faster.

This marks Gorilla Technology’s third major AI infrastructure move in Asia within a month. On April 29, the company expanded its India partnership with Yotta Data Services in a project tied to roughly $2.8 billion in AI infrastructure deployments. Earlier this month, Gorilla also secured land in Thailand for a planned 200MW AI data center campus targeting enterprise and government AI workloads across Southeast Asia.

AI demand is now being driven by infrastructure availability as much as software innovation. Companies need GPU-heavy computing environments to run large AI models, analytics systems and enterprise applications. By securing capacity early, Gorilla gains a faster route to market in a region where AI infrastructure is becoming highly competitive. The agreement also strengthens Gorilla’s push into sovereign AI and enterprise computing projects across Asia. The move indicates that the company is building a regional AI ecosystem instead of isolated projects.

The financial angle is significant because AI infrastructure contracts tend to create long-term, recurring revenue streams. Gorilla indicated that the NeutraDC capacity could potentially support up to $2 billion in revenues at full utilization, highlighting the scale management is targeting. The agreement also supports Gorilla’s broader plan to aggregate 150MW-200MW of AI capacity over the next year, which could open the door to larger enterprise and government contracts.

Combined with Gorilla’s recent multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure agreements in the Southeast Asia region, the deal reinforces the company’s transition toward becoming a larger AI infrastructure operator.

GRRR’s Price Performance

Shares of Gorilla have gained 50.7% over the year-to-date period against the industry’s 2.3% drop.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GRRR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Gorilla currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. FIGR, GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT and Miami International Holdings, Inc. MIAX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Figure Technology’s current-year earnings of 94 cents per share indicates a 113.6% year-over-year improvement. It has witnessed one upward revision in the past month against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for FIGR’s current-year revenues is pegged at $766.47 million, implying 51.2% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GigaCloud’s current-year earnings indicates 17% year-over-year growth. GCT beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 57.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues implies a 17.3% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Miami International’s current-year earnings of $1.53 per share has witnessed three upward revisions in the past month against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for MIAX’s current-year revenues is pegged at $519.78 million.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (FIGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.