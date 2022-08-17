GoPro's (GPRO) 2M Strong Subscriber Base to Boost Revenues

GoPro GPRO recently announced that the company’s subscription service now amassed more than two million subscribers.

The company expects the momentum in subscriber growth to continue as the company plans on adding new functionalities and benefits regularly to the subscription service. The company is planning to launch cloud-based edition functionality by the end of this year. Also, it is planning to roll out a synced experience across mobile, cloud and desktop in 2023.

At present, GoPro’s subscription service provides subscribers with unlimited cloud storage as well as the capacity to upload footage to the cloud directly from GoPro cameras. Subscribers can also avail significant savings on GoPro cameras and a discount of up to 50% off on accessories purchased at GoPro.com.

The service also offers premium editing tools in the Quik App, a private live streaming platform and assured replacement for the damaged cameras.

GoPro’s focus on a subscription-centric model makes sense as subscription revenues ensure a stable and recurring revenue stream. As per the company, the two million subscribers for its subscription service translates into $100 million in annual recurring revenue with a gross margin of 70-80%, thereby having a significant positive impact on the bottom line.

The company is benefiting from expanding its direct-to-consumer business and shifting camera product mix to the high-end. GoPro has been expanding its footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling up its customer relationship management efforts. Frequent new product launches are expected to act as tailwinds. It aims to translate healthy momentum in its business along with controlled costs into growth and profitability.

In the last reported quarter, direct-to-consumer revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $95 million and represented 38% of total revenues. Subscription revenues came in at $20.1 million, up 70.3% year over. The company expects direct to customers’ business revenue mix to be in the mid-30% range, almost consistent with 2021.

Weakness in macroeconomic conditions along with inflation and forex volatility continue to be major concerns. Also, big box retailers are shedding inventory which is likely to affect top line numbers.

At present, GoPro has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

