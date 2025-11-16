GoPro (WBAG:GPRO) Price Target Increased by 23.15% to 1.24

The average one-year price target for GoPro (WBAG:GPRO) has been revised to € 1,24 / share. This is an increase of 23.15% from the prior estimate of € 1,00 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 1,15 to a high of € 1,35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.65% from the latest reported closing price of € 0,68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoPro. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRO is 0.01%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 75,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,265K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing an increase of 17.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 212.12% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,940K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares , representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 118.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,817K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,615K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing an increase of 75.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 811.29% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,138K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

