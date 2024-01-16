GoPro To Acquire Forcite Helmet Systems

(RTTNews) - GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) Tuesday announced a deal to acquire Forcite Helmet Systems, a pioneer in embedding technology into helmets.

"The greater helmet market represents a meaningful TAM expanding opportunity for GoPro, and we're excited for the Forcite team to join us so that together we can work towards enhancing the performance and safety of various types of helmets, starting with motorcycle helmets," said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.

Woodman adds, "In addition to our plan to develop our own GoPro-branded line of helmets, we are excited to partner with other leading helmet brands to help tech-enable their own helmet lines. We have great respect for established brands, and we look forward to working with them to help drive the industry forward, together."

GoPro's acquisition of Forcite is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

