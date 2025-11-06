GoPro Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $21.3 million or $0.13 per share, compared to $8.2 million or $0.05 per share last year.

Adjusted loss for the quarter was $13.9 million or $0.09 per share compared to $0.4 million or $0.00 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $162.9 million, compared to $258.9 million last year.

"Q3 marked a meaningful step forward in our strategy to diversify, grow and restore profitability to GoPro's business," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "We successfully launched three new TAM-expanding hardware products—our MAX2 360 camera, LIT HERO camera, and Fluid Pro AI gimbal—alongside several new software offerings. We expect to return to revenue growth and profitability beginning Q4 2025 and in 2026."

