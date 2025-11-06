Markets
GPRO

GoPro Q3 Loss Widens

November 06, 2025 — 04:43 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net loss of $21.3 million or $0.13 per share, compared to $8.2 million or $0.05 per share last year.

Adjusted loss for the quarter was $13.9 million or $0.09 per share compared to $0.4 million or $0.00 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $162.9 million, compared to $258.9 million last year.

"Q3 marked a meaningful step forward in our strategy to diversify, grow and restore profitability to GoPro's business," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO. "We successfully launched three new TAM-expanding hardware products—our MAX2 360 camera, LIT HERO camera, and Fluid Pro AI gimbal—alongside several new software offerings. We expect to return to revenue growth and profitability beginning Q4 2025 and in 2026."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GPRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.