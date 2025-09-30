GoPro Launches MAX2, Resolve Plugin and Enhanced 360 Editing Features

GoPro, Inc. GPRO is strengthening its software ecosystem with the launch of the public beta of the GoPro ReFrame plugin for DaVinci Resolve, one of the world’s most widely used professional editing platforms. The announcement coincides with the debut of the company’s latest 360 camera, MAX2. The MAX2 boasts True 8K 360 video resolution, delivering industry-leading image quality that GoPro says is up to 21% better than competing devices. Together, the releases mark a major step in making immersive content creation more accessible to both beginners and professionals.

What Does This Launch Offer?

The DaVinci Resolve plugin builds on GoPro’s existing ReFrame tools for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects, giving users full creative control over their 360 content. Editors can experiment with perspectives through pan, tilt, rotate and zoom while also adjusting lens curvature to achieve the desired visual style. By extending support to DaVinci Resolve, GoPro now covers both leading professional editing suites.

In addition to MAX2 and the DaVinci Resolve integration, GoPro has enhanced its GoPro Player for macOS Tahoe 26 with two major features. The first is support for Apple Projected Media Profile (APMP), which ensures GoPro videos display at the highest fidelity on Apple Vision Pro headsets. The second is Advanced Denoise, which uses intelligent algorithms to reduce grain and noise while preserving detail and sharpness, particularly valuable for footage captured in low light or high ISO settings.

One of the standout features for editing 360 content on mobile in the Quik app is AI-Powered Object Tracking. By simply selecting a subject, Quik intelligently uses AI to ensure it stays centered and in view automatically for the entire duration of the clip. These include AI-powered object tracking to keep subjects centered automatically, POV and Selfie modes for instant angle adjustments, MotionFrame edits guided by phone movement, dynamic effects through CameraFx and precise adjustments via keyframing. The app also supports cloud-based editing to save local storage and automatic transitions for smooth shifts between perspectives.

By introducing MAX2, the DaVinci Resolve ReFrame plugin and expanded software features across macOS and mobile, GoPro continues to reinforce its position as a leader in immersive video technology, bridging the gap between advanced editors and everyday users.

GoPro’s Product Innovation Powers Growth Momentum

GoPro’s focus on product innovation to boost customer interest and business diversification is a bright spot. In second-quarter 2025, the company introduced the HERO13 Black Ultra-Wide Edition, a special version of its flagship HERO13 Black camera featuring its ultra-wide lens mod preinstalled. GoPro also launched a limited-edition Forest Green colorway of the HERO13 Black, offering a bold, nature-inspired look that resonates with outdoor enthusiasts. The company enhanced the GoPro App with powerful new 360 editing tools, including MotionFrame and POV. These updates expand the firm’s 360 editing capabilities and set the stage for the upcoming launch of our Max 2 360 camera.

Additionally, expansion into the smart helmet market is expected to unlock a new revenue stream. The Forcite Helmet Systems acquisition and the latest joint development with AGV mark GoPro’s entry into the $3 billion tech-enabled motorcycle helmets market. A strong innovation tempo, especially in creator-focused accessories and high-growth camera segments like 360, can jumpstart revenue recovery and consumer re-engagement. The company looks forward to rolling out a broader, more diversified lineup of hardware and software products in the second half of 2025 and into 2026.

However, GoPro anticipates declining unit sales to weigh on its top-line performance. For the third quarter of 2025, the company projects revenues of $160 million (+/- $10 million), implying a 38% year-over-year decline.

Moreover, GoPro operates in a highly competitive camera and camcorder market. The market has an extensive presence of well-known camera makers such as Canon and Nikon. In addition, many electronics giants like Sony Group Corporation SONY, Samsung and Panasonic have entered the capture devices market, thereby pushing the level of competition a notch higher. GoPro's market share has been threatened by lower-cost alternatives from established industry players like Sony, Xiaomi, Garmin Ltd. GRMN and HTC, as well as new entrants, which have led to the increasing commoditization of action cameras.

Taking a Look at GPRO’s Competitors

Sony is a strong player in the action-camera market with offerings like the Sony Action Cam series and the ultra-compact RX0 line. Sony also prioritizes image quality, equipping models like the RX0 with larger sensors that enhance low-light performance, color accuracy, and dynamic range. Sony’s cameras are waterproof, shock-resistant, and versatile enough for modular or multi-camera setups.

Garmin competes in the action-camera space with its VIRB series. Garmin’s VIRB cameras stand out for their deep integration of GPS and sensor data, allowing users to overlay metrics such as speed, elevation, G-forces, and location directly onto their videos. Models like the VIRB Ultra 30 also offer 4K video recording, voice control for hands-free operation, and rugged builds with waterproof housing, making them suitable for demanding environments.

Nokia NOK has had a notable presence in the camera and imaging space. Nokia previously developed the high-end OZO VR camera, designed for professional virtual reality content creation, but eventually discontinued the product due to limited market demand. More recently, Nokia has pivoted toward industrial applications with the launch of its 5G-enabled 360-degree camera, introduced in December 2024. This device supports 8K low-latency video streaming, spatial audio, and connectivity through 5G, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, making it suitable for real-time monitoring and extended reality applications in harsh environments.

