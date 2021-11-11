GoPro (GPRO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.23, changing hands as high as $10.70 per share. GoPro Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPRO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.38 per share, with $13.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.62.

