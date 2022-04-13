GoPro (GPRO) Rolls Out HERO10 Black Bones: Major Highlights

GoPro GPRO recently rolled out HERO10 Black Bones, which is a First Person View (or “FPV”) drone camera well-suited for aerial cinematography.

HERO10 Black Bones is now available in the United States at the company’s website for $399.99 and includes a one-year GoPro Subscription. The camera carries a price tag of $499.99 if purchased sans subscription.

The camera launch closely follows the debut of HERO10 Black with a special Creator Edition with Volta Grip designed for recording high-quality video for vlogging, content creation and live streaming.

Features of the FPV Drone Camera

The camera boasts high-performance imaging pipeline that runs on GP2 processor and HyperSmooth 4.0 technology. The new FPV drone camera can capture 5K 4:3 video at 30 frames per second (FPS), 4K 4:3 video at 60 FPS and 2.7K 4:3 video at 120 FPS, noted the company.

The camera includes a license for GoPro's ReelSteady video stabilization service, which forms a part of the new GoPro Player + ReelSteady desktop application. This will aid FPV pilots to unlock smooth FPV footage and gain access to tools like Lens Correction and Batch Export within the new app, noted GoPro. The license for ReelSteady, which bundles with HERO10 Black Bones, retails for $99.99 on the company’s website.

HERO10 Black Bones is the lightest GoPro camera weighing only 54 grams. This makes it ideal for or 3" class and larger drones, added GoPro. It is well-ventilated to allow steady airflow cooling for extensive duration flights/captures. The camera works with existing drone batteries within specification (2S-6S, 5-27V).

It also has a replaceable lens cover that is compatible with third-party HERO9 Black and HERO10 Black ND filters for lowering camera shutter speed to cinematic levels. highlighted the company.

Consumers who buy a GoPro subscription along with HERO10 Black Bones will get unrestricted cloud backup of photos and videos at the original quality and unrestricted access to the Quik app, including the app’s Premium Editing Tools, added the company. Consumers will also get discounts while buying new GoPro cameras and a “No-questions-asked camera replacement” service, among others.

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, GoPro is one of the leading manufacturers of the world's most handy camera and enabler of some of today's most immersive and engaging content. GoPro shipped 1.033 million camera units during the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the last reported quarter, GoPro generated revenues of $391 million, up 9% year over year. The surge in revenues was mainly driven by robust sales of premium products along with an accretive subscriber base. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.1%.

At present, GoPro carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of GPRO have lost 26.9% against the industry’s fall of 20.7% in the past year.

