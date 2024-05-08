GoPro (GPRO) Reports Q1 Loss, Revenues Surpass Estimates

GoPro, Inc GPRO reported first-quarter 2024 non-GAAP loss of 21 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 24 cents. The company incurred a loss of 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.



It generated revenues of $155.5 million, down 11% year over year. The top line beat the consensus mark by 5.6%.



Revenue growth in the Retail business segment along with increasing subscriber base cushioned the top-line performance.



Shares are up 3.3% in the pre-market trading on May 8. In the past year, shares of GPRO have lost 58.2% of their value compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 12.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Details

GoPro shipped 393 million camera units during the reported quarter, down 14.9% year over year.



It recorded 2.5 million subscribers, marking 6% year-over-year growth at the end of the quarter under discussion.



Management envisions subscribers at 2024-end to be between 2.5 million and 2.6 million.



Region-wise, revenues from the Americas totaled $76.6 million (49.2% of total revenues), down 14% from the prior-year levels. Revenues from Europe, the Middle East and Africa of $52 million (33.5%) improved 13% year over year. The Asia Pacific generated revenues of $26.9 million (17.3%), down 31% on a year-over-year basis.

GoPro, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GoPro, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GoPro, Inc. Quote

Based on channels, revenues from GoPro.com of $49.2 million (31.6%) plunged 48.1% year over year. Our estimate was pegged at $69.1 million.



In this channel, hardware revenues totaled $23.3 million compared with $71.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Subscription revenues amounted to $25.9 million, up 12% year over year.



Retail channel registered revenues of $106.3 million (68.4%), which grew 33% year over year. The uptick was driven by strategic pricing action, increasing retail doors and retail efforts including merchandising. We suggested the metric to be $78 million.



Management noted that it added more than 4,200 new retail doors since the second quarter of 2023. It further added that it remains on track to add another 3,000 to 6,000 new doors by the end of 2025, to boost its go-to-market capabilities for its product roadmap.



GPRO is also planning to upgrade its point-of-purchase merchandisers, augment in-store brand presence and boost account management throughout the retail channel.



The company had $131.3 million in inventory compared with $154.8 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Other Details

Gross profit of $53 million increased 1% year over year. Total operating expenses of $94.5 million rose 2.3% year over year. Operating loss totaled $41.4 million compared with $39.8 million in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 34.4% compared with 30.3% in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA loss was $29.3 million compared with $27.5 million a year ago.



Cameras with suggested retail prices at or above $400 contributed 70% to revenues in the reported quarter compared with 87% in the prior-year quarter. Entry-level products accounted for 20% of camera revenues in the first quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the quarter under review, GoPro used $98.4 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $67.1 million in the year-earlier quarter.



As of Mar 31, the company had $133.7 million of cash and cash equivalents with $92.7 million of long-term debt.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, revenues are estimated to be $170 million (+/- $5 million). Non-GAAP adjusted loss is forecast to be 26 cents per share (+/- 2 cents).



Gross margin is anticipated to be 30% (+/- 50 basis points). Street ASP is projected to be nearly $330.



Owing to the development process taking longer than anticipated, GPRO, expects the launch of new entry-level camera in the third quarter of 2024 instead of the second quarter. The new 360 camera is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter now. The delay in launches will have a negative impact of $65-$85 million on revenues in 2024.



As a result, GPRO now expects units to be 2.85 million whereas revenues to be slightly above $900 million for 2024.



Apart from the delays, muted consumer spending in absence of promotional activity, declining camera sales at GoPro.com, global macroeconomic concerns and increasing competition remain headwinds.



GoPro currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI, Salesforce CRM and The Descartes Systems Group Inc DSGX. While BMI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRM and DSGX carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) each, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $3.89, up 9.9% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is 15.6%.

BMI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 12.7%. Shares of BMI have soared 39.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM’s fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $9.71. Salesforce’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 5.1%.

The long-term earnings growth rate is 17.4%. Shares of CRM have gained 40.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSGX’s fiscal 2025 EPS has increased 1.2% in the past 60 days to $1.69. Descartes earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing in the remaining two quarters, the average surprise being 5.1%. Shares of DSGX have improved 25.8% in the past year.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.