GoPro (GPRO) Launches HERO10 Creator Edition With Volta Grip

GoPro, Inc. GPRO has rolled out a new bundle for its flagship HERO10 Black camera called the Creator Edition, built for those looking to create truly cinematic magic with their action camera.



The set features a range of accessories that boost sound, lighting and battery life. It features the incredible HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, cinematic 5.3K video, and enough battery to power all-day usage, thanks to the addition of GoPro Volta, the new battery and camera control grip at its base.



The HERO10 Black Creator Edition integrates four premium GoPro accessories into an all-in-one content capturing powerhouse. The Media Mod and Light mod are bundled in along with the HERO10 Black and Volta Battery and Remote Control Grip.



With such accessories, one can create crisp, pro-quality 5.3K videos, up to 8x slo-mo, TimeWarp 3.0, 23MP photos and also get access to award-winning HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization. It is also equipped with a built-in directional microphone for enhanced audio and up to 200 lumens of lighting. The Volta Battery and Remote Control Grip accessory is the real star of the Creator edition. It features built-in camera buttons that let you control the camera with one hand while allowing you to record 5.3K video for over 4 hours while also massively extending battery life.



The GoPro Creator Bundle is available for purchase from GoPro, priced at$581.96 for existing GoPro subscribers, or $531.95 with a 1-year subscription for new subscribers, or $784.95 without a subscription. One can also buy all the parts separately.

What Does the All-New GoPro Volta Offer?

GoPro’s latest new accessory Volta is the premium versatile battery grip that is essentially a tripod loaded with incredible built-in features. It has a built-in 4900 mAh battery pack combined with the Hero 10's standard battery to triple the action camera's battery life. It provides over 4 hours of 5.3K recording at 30 frames per second.



Further, Volta gives easy one-handed camera control with integrated camera buttons while it's attached to the grip. Interestingly, Volta can be detached to be used as a wireless remote control for the camera from up to 98 feet away for group shots or selfies.



Per GoPro, Volta is weather-resistant and can be used in rain or snow, though no official waterproof rating is stated. Further, 35% of plastic parts used in the Volta are made from recycled materials.



While it is designed for the Hero 10, Volta is compatible with HERO9 Black, and it will charge any USB-C-compatible device, including GoPro MAX and older GoPro cameras.



Volta is available for purchase globally at $90.99 for GoPro subscribers and $129.99 for non-subscribers.

