GoPro (GPRO) Introduces High-Performance Enduro Battery

GoPro, Inc. GPRO has announced that its new battery, Enduro, is available on its website for $24.99.



The high-performance battery is currently available on GoPro.com in the United States and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. It will be available at retail stores globally beginning in early 2022.



Enduro’s advanced technology significantly improves the performance of HERO10 and HERO9 cameras in cold temperatures and extends recording times in moderate temperatures.



GoPro is committed to producing the world’s most versatile cameras and imaging software solutions. The stock has gained 24.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.4%.

When used with HERO10 Black, users will get longer recording times and the highest resolution. Powered by the new GP2 processor, HERO10 Black captures stunning videos at incredible frames per second. The processor enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, ensuring that HERO10 Black captures the smoothest shake-free video compared with any other camera.



HERO10 Black has a higher 23-megapixel photo resolution, better low-light performance and a smarter user interface. It is cloud-connected and uploads footage to the cloud while charging.



GoPro also announced special holiday pricing for HERO cameras, accessory bundles and GoPro subscriptions on its website.



GoPro is well-positioned to benefit from a solid product line and direct-to-consumer strategy with an accretive customer base. The company has been working to expand its footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling up its customer relationship management efforts. Strong demand across all regions with increasing subscription revenues bode well for the company.



