GOPRO Earnings Preview: Recent $GPRO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GOPRO ($GPRO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $127,140,450 and earnings of -$0.13 per share.

GOPRO Insider Trading Activity

GOPRO insiders have traded $GPRO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDER J LURIE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 280,388 shares for an estimated $359,092 .

. DEAN JAHNKE (SVP, Global Sales, CM, RE) sold 6,323 shares for an estimated $5,414

GOPRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of GOPRO stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

