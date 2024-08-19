News & Insights

Markets
GPRO

GoPro To Cut 15% Of Jobs

August 19, 2024 — 09:49 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GoPro Inc. (GPRO) announced a restructuring plan that will involve a reduction in force of about 15% of its workforce, starting in third-quarter 2024 and expected to be largely completed by the end of the year. This follows the company's August 6, 2024, announcement during its Second Quarterearnings call where it revealed plans to cut operating expenses by about $50 million, reducing projected fiscal 2024 expenses to $320 million plus or minus $5 million for fiscal 2025.

The Restructuring plan is expected to result in an estimated aggregate charge of in the range of $5 million to $7 million. Cash expenditures will be approximately $1.0 million of the estimated aggregate charge in the third quarter of 2024 and approximately $4 million to $6 million of the estimated aggregate charges in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company expects to incur the majority of the restructuring and related charges in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.