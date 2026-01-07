GoPro & ASUS Partner for ProArt Laptop Built for Content Creators

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) and ASUS have jointly introduced the ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition laptop, a first-of-its-kind co-branded device purpose-built for today’s mobile content creators. More than a branding collaboration, the partnership delivers a laptop designed around real GoPro creator workflows, simplifying the transition from action capture to editing on the go without requiring changes in tools or setup. The ProArt GoPro Edition will be available globally beginning in the first quarter, with U.S. availability at select retailers in Spring 2026.

The ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition features a sleek black metal finish and a 13-inch touchscreen housed in a versatile 360-degree convertible chassis that supports laptop, tablet and tent modes. This flexibility allows creators to monitor footage, sketch ideas, or edit content wherever they are. Measuring just 15.8 mm in thinness and weighing only 1.39 kg, the ultra-portable device is built for travel and durability, with a protective sleeve included. Even the packaging has been thoughtfully designed to double as a carrying case for GoPro cameras and accessories, reinforcing its go-anywhere ethos.

Built with AI-powered performance at its core, the laptop enables smooth previewing, editing and enhancement of high-resolution and 360-degree GoPro footage. Leveraging local AI acceleration and GoPro MAX2’s AI-based 360-degree footage classification, creators can work faster with reduced rendering and processing delays, supporting generative video creation and rapid content turnaround.

The device also introduces an integrated GoPro workflow through StoryCube, the first Windows application to combine GoPro Cloud access with advanced 360-degree video management. StoryCube automates syncing, AI-driven media sorting and organization, while a dedicated GoPro hotkey provides one-tap access to GoPro Player for instant playback and basic editing of standard and 360-degree content. Together, the hardware and software form a centralized creative hub that removes manual steps between capture and publishing.

By unifying capture, cloud connectivity and AI-assisted editing into a single platform, the ASUS ProArt GoPro Edition signals a new era of creator-centric computing, technology designed to adapt to how creators think and work. Looking ahead, ASUS and GoPro plan to build on this collaboration with future initiatives aimed at empowering the global creator community and enabling authentic storytelling across multiple formats.

GoPro’s focus on product innovation to boost customer interest and business diversification is a bright spot. The company looks forward to rolling out a broader, more diversified lineup of hardware and software products in 2026. GoPro’s 2026 lineup includes the new GP3 processor, marking a major step up from the current GP2-based cameras. GP3 will elevate GoPro’s performance and set a new benchmark for the industry. The company's priorities remain managing operating expenses, safeguarding IP and introducing new products. It believes these efforts will drive a return to unit and revenue growth and enhance profitability.

For this year, the company expects to achieve year-over-year growth in both units and revenues each quarter, supported by its current product lineup and upcoming launches. Subscription ARPU is expected to grow 5%, ending 2026 with 2–2.4 million subscribers.

GPRO's Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, GoPro has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). GPRO’s shares have surged 34.5% in the past year compared with the Audio Video Production industry’s growth of 21.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks From the Consumer Discretionary Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Sony Group Corporation (SONY), The Beachbody Company, Inc. (BODI) and Hasbro, Inc. (HAS). SONY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while BODI & HAS carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sony’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 36.86%. In the last reported quarter, SONY delivered an earnings surprise of 6.06%. Its shares have jumped 23.9% in the past year.

Beachbody’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 76.09%. In the last reported quarter, BODI delivered an earnings surprise of 194.44%. Its shares have soared 64.8% in the past year.

HAS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 36.04%. In the last reported quarter, Hasbro delivered an earnings surprise of 1.2%. Its shares have surged 58.9% in the past year.

