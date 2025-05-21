GoPro Adds Ultra Wide Lens Mod to HERO13 Black Special Edition Camera

GoPro, Inc. GPRO has introduced a new special edition of its flagship HERO13 Black camera — the HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition — designed to elevate first-person video capture with a dramatically expanded field of view.

The company’s latest edition, priced at $479.99 in the United States and available globally, features the Ultra Wide Lens Mod pre-installed, delivering an ultra-immersive 177-degree field of view, significantly expanding width by 36% and height by 48% over the standard lens. For added versatility, the package also comes with a standard lens.

GoPro, Inc. Price and Consensus

GoPro, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GoPro, Inc. Quote

The Ultra Wide Lens Mod, when paired with the HERO13 Black, delivers robust performance with features like unbreakable HyperSmooth stabilization across all video modes up to 4K60, Horizon Lock for 360 degree rotation stability, ultra wide vertical capture without the need to rotate the camera and a scratch-resistant, hydrophobic lens coating that repels water.

As part of GoPro’s HB-Series Lens lineup, the Ultra Wide Lens Mod also supports the HERO13 Black’s Auto Detect feature, which recognizes the attached lens and auto-adjusts camera settings accordingly. The HB-Series includes three other specialty lenses: the Anamorphic Lens Mod ($149.99), offering cinematic 21:9 footage with built-in de-squeeze; the Macro Lens Mod ($149.99), enabling up to 4x closer focus than the standard lens; and a 4-pack ND Filter Set ($89.99), which delivers smooth, cinematic motion blur with varying ND levels (ND4 / ND8 / ND16 / ND32). In April 2025, GoPro began shipping its new Anamorphic Lens Mod for the HERO13 Black, enhancing the camera’s capabilities for filmmakers and content creators seeking professional, cinematic visuals.

GoPro offers the HB-Series Lens Collection — a complete bundle featuring all four lens mods housed in a convenient, protective case — priced at $449.99.

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, GoPro is one of the leading manufacturers of the world's most handy cameras. It also manufactures mountable and wearable capture devices such as action cameras and related accessories. Its core product is the HERO line of capture devices, which was initially launched in 2004.

Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2025 non-GAAP loss per share of 12 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents. The firm reported a loss of $2.11 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, GPRO generated revenues of $134.3 million, down 13.6% year over year due to lower accessory sales and a rise in price promotions. This was partially offset by growth in subscription and service revenues.

GoPro’s first-quarter results highlight its strategic focus on operational efficiency and long-term growth. Operating expenses fell year over year, while subscription ARPU increased, reflecting improvements in revenue quality. The company continued to diversify its supply chain to better adapt to changing market conditions.

GPRO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, GoPro has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GPRO’s shares have lost 49.2% in the past six months against the Audio Video Production industry’s growth of 31.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider From the Consumer Discretionary Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Fox Corporation FOX, Stride, Inc. LRN and Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. PRSU. FOX, LRN and PRSU sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Fox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.81%. In the last reported quarter, FOX delivered an earnings surprise of 14.58%. Its shares have surged 70.6% in the past year.

Stride’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing three quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 94.73%. LRN’s long-term earnings growth is 20%. Its shares have soared 51.5% in the past six months.

Pursuit Attractions’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 19.19%. In the last reported quarter, PRSU delivered an earnings surprise of 1.03%. Its shares have declined 19.2% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (PRSU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.