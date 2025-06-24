GoPro Adds MotionFrame & POV 360 Editing Tools to Quik App

GoPro, Inc. GPRO has launched two powerful new tools—MotionFrame and POV—to enhance the 360-editing suite in its Quik mobile app. MotionFrame allows users to create dynamic edits simply by moving their phone during 360 video playbacks. Users can effortlessly produce standard video files that reflect their desired perspective by leveraging the phone's gyroscope and touch controls. Further, the POV tool introduces a new way to create immersive “see what I saw” videos. It automatically aligns the edit’s perspective with the direction of travel during the original recording, using GPS data from the GoPro MAX camera.

With the continuous expansion of its mobile and desktop editing tools, GoPro is making it easier for users to get the most out of their GoPro MAX 360 camera. Available on both iOS and Android, these features make it easier than ever to transform immersive 360 footage into engaging, traditional fixed-frame videos and photos.

GoPro, Inc. Price and Consensus

GoPro, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GoPro, Inc. Quote

These new tools join a robust suite of 360-editing features in the Quik App. Users can use AI-powered object tracking, which keeps a selected subject in frame throughout the clip; keyframing, to define smooth pan and zoom transitions and CameraFx, which adds cinematic movements like rotations and flips with a single tap. The app also supports single clip edits, frame grabs from videos, and cloud editing for GoPro Premium or Premium+ subscribers, enabling direct edits from cloud-stored footage.

GoPro offers the Reframe plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects for desktop editors, providing detailed control over angle, lens distortion, horizon leveling, motion blur and more, bringing the full power of 360 reframing to professional workflows.

GoPro’s Product Innovation On Track

GoPro’s focus on product innovation to boost customer interest and business diversification bodes well. It unveiled the refreshed MAX 360 camera, with the MAX2 expected later in 2025 to recapture market share in the 360-camera category. The newly introduced Anamorphic Lens Mod for HERO13 Black is a cost-effective tool for creators and filmmakers.

Expansion into the smart helmet market is expected to unlock a new revenue stream. The Forcite Helmet Systems acquisition and latest joint development with AGV mark GoPro’s entry into the $3 billion tech-enabled motorcycle helmets market. A strong innovation tempo, especially in creator-focused accessories and high-growth camera segments like 360, can jumpstart revenue recovery and consumer re-engagement.

In May 2025, the company introduced a new special edition of its flagship HERO13 Black camera — the HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition — designed to elevate first-person video capture with a dramatically expanded field of view.

The company’s first-quarter results highlight its strategic focus on operational efficiency and long-term growth. Operating expenses fell year over year, while subscription ARPU increased, reflecting improvements in revenue quality. The company continued to diversify its supply chain to better adapt to changing market conditions.

On the lastearnings call management stated that the organization is performing more efficiently and expressed confidence that the product launches in the latter half of 2025 and in 2026 will support a return to growth in both revenues and profitability.

For the second quarter of 2025, revenues are estimated to be $145 million (+/- $10 million). Non-GAAP adjusted loss is forecasted to be 7 cents per share (+/- 4 cents).

GPRO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Currently, GoPro has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GPRO’s shares have lost 34.4% in the past year against the Audio Video Production industry’s growth of 43.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks From the Consumer Discretionary Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. PRSU, Afya Limited AFYA and Fox Corporation FOX. PRSU and AFYA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while FOX carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pursuit Attractions’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 19.19%. In the last reported quarter, PRSU delivered an earnings surprise of 1.03%. Its shares have declined 15.7% in the past year.

Afya’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.32%. In the last reported quarter, AFYA delivered an earnings surprise of 19.57%. Its shares have soared 12.3% in the past six months.

Fox’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.81%. In the last reported quarter, FOX delivered an earnings surprise of 14.58%. Its shares have surged 59.6% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Afya Limited (AFYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (PRSU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.