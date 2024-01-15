GOP-Led Senate Bill In Indiana Targets PTSD, Depression With Psilocybin Research For Veterans, First Responders

Indiana legislators are taking aim at mental health and medical issues with a GOP-sponsored Senate bill that would fund state institutions to explore the potential of psilocybin as an alternative treatment for certain mental health disorders.

Senate Bill 139, introduced by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R), would not alter psilocybin's illegal status in Indiana, but instead fuel clinical trials investigating its efficacy, particularly for PTSD in veterans and first responders.

The bill would support studies on six specific conditions: PTSD, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic pain and migraines.

Researchers seeking funding would need to compare psilocybin's effectiveness against existing treatments for these conditions, reported the Courier And Press.

Time Is Of The Essence: SB 139 is filed as an emergency measure, meaning it would take effect immediately upon passage, which could come as early as this week. Officials would need to establish fund administration and application processes by July 1.

While the bill creates the fund, it doesn't initially allocate any money. Donations, gifts and state appropriations would fill its coffers. After completing research, the funded institutions must report their findings and recommendations to various entities, including the Department of Health and an interim study committee on health issues.

Charbonneau, head of the study committee, has already initiated discussions with Indiana University Health and Purdue University about psychedelics research.

“I have had discussions with both IU Health and with Purdue University,” said Charbonneau. “I spoke to 150 pharmacy students at Purdue, and afterward had a chance to speak with the dean of the pharmacy program … and he texted Dr. Jerome Adams, who’s now at Purdue University.”

Adams, the U.S. Surgeon General under Donald Trump, is apparently open to exploring psilocybin despite his past skepticism towards medical marijuana.

“A growing body of research suggests that, when administered in controlled conditions with supportive therapy, (psilocybin) may be useful for treating various psychiatric disorders, like depression,” the American Society for Microbiology noted in a post last year, which the Courier And Press mentioned. “However, there are questions surrounding psilocybin’s mechanism of action, as well as stigma, funding and regulatory hurdles, that must be addressed before psilocybin could be adopted for regular therapeutic use.”

Cannabis In Indiana Still Lags: While marijuana legalization continues to face hurdles in the GOP-controlled Indiana legislature, psilocybin research may offer a new pathway for addressing mental health and medical concerns. By supporting research, Indiana could contribute valuable insights to the growing body of evidence on alternative treatments, potentially offering relief to those struggling with debilitating conditions, noted the outlet.

